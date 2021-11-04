TshisaLIVE

Demi-Leigh Tebow and her hubby Tim have built their orphanage in Mzansi

04 November 2021 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow and her husband Tim Tebow have built an orphanage.
Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow and her husband Tim Tebow have built an orphanage.
Image: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Miss Universe 2017 Demi Leigh Tebow has not been in Mzansi in a minute and when she finally landed a few days ago she enjoyed a great tour around the Mother City. 

The former Miss SA and her husband live in Florida in the US.

Demi Leigh's husband, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, took to Instagram to thank people who have supported him to make a dream a reality. He revealed with their followers what has been happening behind the scenes. 

“While Demi’s been in SA, she had the chance to stop by a pretty special place — our home for abandoned babies that’s almost finished! So grateful for everyone who supported my birthday campaign to help build a home for these amazing children.

The newlyweds are a match made in heaven as they share a common goal to uplift communities and those in need. They do a lot of charity work together through their Tim Tebow Foundation. 

The couple exchanged their vows last year at Franschhoek. While in the country of her birth, the Miss Universe 2017 has taken her time to visit her family. 

She posted that her heart is full and it appears she has missed the breathtaking views of Cape Town, because she seems taken once more by the beauty of the Mother City and surrounds.

MORE

Demi-Leigh Tebow raises R1.4m in birthday fundraiser for human trafficking victims

Demi-Leigh is on a mission to help human trafficking victims, providing support to dozens in need.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Demi-Leigh, Minnie & other big names pay tribute to Zozibini Tunzi as she ends her Miss Universe reign

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi handed over her title during the finale of the 69th pageant in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday.
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Natasha Joubert gushes over Demi-Leigh at Miss Universe catch up, wears her name on pageant outfit

Joubert wore a cape with her mother Ninette, Rolene Strauss, Demi-Leigh Tebow and Zozibini Tunzi's names on it.
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Zozi, Demi-Leigh, Natasha: Miss Universe finale to be an SA affair

Pretoria's Natasha Joubert is currently living it up in Hollywood, Florida, where she's one of 74 beauty queens from around the globe competing to be ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Demi-Leigh Tebow gifted a keepsake of her 2017 Miss Universe crown

Demi-Leigh Tebow looks gorgeous in the keepsake like she did in 2017 when she won the Miss Universe title.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Not a paid post. I believe in the EFF’ — Ntando Duma makes her stance clear TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzwakhe Mbuli slams minister Nathi Mthethwa for 'tarnishing' his name TshisaLIVE
  3. Shimza won't budge on cheaper alcohol at his events — even after being dragged TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Enter Miss SA, then get your ring!' Tweeps react to Thato Mosehle's engagement ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘It was so hard to watch’ — SA reacts to triggering and GBV heavy episode of ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021
Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021