Khanyi Mbau gives 'how not to burn' tips to other skin lightening queens

It's almost time for those long summer days and actress and media personality Khanyi Mbau says it's time to switch it up with skin lightening products.

She has taken to her Insta Stories to give her fans a treat on how to handle the heat that's going to affect their skin lightening journey.

In her latest episode of insight on skin lightening called The Art of Skin Lightening, she gave tips on how to handle the difficult part of the body to lighten, which are the hands. She started off by reminding her fans that each season required a different skincare routine.

“We are now entering the thick of summer, it's time to switch up our products. Remember I did say in the previous episodes that seasons aren't the same. You need to stop with the brand or product you used over winter before you start breaking out.”

Khanyi continued to explain and warn her followers that peels are dangerous in summer.

“Peels expose undeveloped skin into the atmosphere, placing shock onto them, then it causes inflammation. Once your skin starts turning pink or red stop immediately. That's a red flag you have gone too far and this applies to the body as well. So once your hands look too red ... you are burning.