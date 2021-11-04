Khanyi Mbau gives 'how not to burn' tips to other skin lightening queens
It's almost time for those long summer days and actress and media personality Khanyi Mbau says it's time to switch it up with skin lightening products.
She has taken to her Insta Stories to give her fans a treat on how to handle the heat that's going to affect their skin lightening journey.
In her latest episode of insight on skin lightening called The Art of Skin Lightening, she gave tips on how to handle the difficult part of the body to lighten, which are the hands. She started off by reminding her fans that each season required a different skincare routine.
“We are now entering the thick of summer, it's time to switch up our products. Remember I did say in the previous episodes that seasons aren't the same. You need to stop with the brand or product you used over winter before you start breaking out.”
Khanyi continued to explain and warn her followers that peels are dangerous in summer.
“Peels expose undeveloped skin into the atmosphere, placing shock onto them, then it causes inflammation. Once your skin starts turning pink or red stop immediately. That's a red flag you have gone too far and this applies to the body as well. So once your hands look too red ... you are burning.
The difficult part about skin lightening is achieving the same shade throughout the body. The actress made it clear that she was not a doctor and that her insights were based on a personal study as an avid “skin lightening fanatic”.
“My experience and observations have proven that your lifestyle is the first point. If you do, every time you touch your steering wheel in the day you are placing your hands into an oven, and all the active, and all the active lotion will start to cook.”
Khanyi has explained that people might be doing skin lightening incorrectly, but says it does not require expensive products.
“That's why finding balance between these three parts has been a mission, making you think the product is slow then you end up going stronger and stronger till you burn.”
The actress ended her thread by advising her followers to always opt for organic formulas for their skin.