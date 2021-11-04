'My moment is being stripped away' -Uncle Waffles slams reports that her team is exploiting her
Uncle Waffles has had to set the record straight on her safety in the entertainment industry after tweeps voiced their concerns.
This comes after tweeps filled the TL with tweets expressing concern over her and her career.
Tweeps on Wednesday claimed that Major League DJz and her Kreative Kornerr management team were taking advantage of the young DJ when videos of them grabbing her around the waist went viral.
Uncle Waffles and Thato of Kreative Kornerr on a live clip. pic.twitter.com/9tsQM0mKXw— Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) November 3, 2021
In a series of Twitter posts, the DJ said people's comments about her relationship with the artists around her and her team were all out of context and twisted.
“I’d just like to say, my team is the biggest blessing in my life when it comes to my career. They go above and beyond for me, the narrative that’s being shared is so disheartening. They have never made me feel uncomfortable or treated me inappropriately.” she wrote.
Uncle Waffles' stardom has sparked a number of conversations on social media, and she says she had decided to stop handling her social media because of the backlash on her feed.
“My moment is being stripped away because now people in my life who helped me and believed in me before a lot of people are becoming affected. Even making the decision a few days ago to no longer handle my social media because I was becoming overwhelmed and hyper focusing on the hate.”
I’d just like to say, my team is the biggest blessing in my life when it comes to my career. They go above and beyond for me, the narrative that’s being shared is so disheartening. They have never made me feel uncomfortable or treated me inappropriately.— Waffles (@unclewaffffles) November 3, 2021
and actually carry me thru all the turmoil of a “blow up” really sucks Bc of how it’s made them feel. Everything being posted is being twisted and taken out of context, kk and everyone is my family.— Waffles (@unclewaffffles) November 3, 2021
I appreciate all the love above all else, I needed to clarify this. Those are my people who are part of my everyday and have really held me down. Let’s not touch that part. Even typing this with the feeling that it will still be altered sucks aswell, genuinely my people love me.— Waffles (@unclewaffffles) November 3, 2021