POLL | Do you think Uncle Waffles is being bullied on social media?

The power of the internet worked in her favour when she rose to fame just two weeks ago after a video of her playing her set and showing off some killer dance moves went viral.
Internet sensation DJ Uncle Waffles may have garnered thousands of fans on social media and in the entertainment scene, but it hasn’t halted the criticism directed at her from social media.
The viral video scored her a follow from US rapper Drake, and since then, she has garnered even more social media followers and is booked and busy with a line-up of international gigs.
Some social media haters seem to find a reason not to let her have her moment. They either criticise her mixing skills or attribute her rise to fame to her beauty rather than skills and hard work.
Wednesday was no different for the DJ, who took to Twitter to lament that her “moment was being taken away” after tweeps raised concerns she was taken advantage of by her male colleagues from her Kreative Kornerr management stable.
A video of an Instagram live showing Major League DJz touching her around the waist had many asking if she was not being taken advantage of. She has since come to their defence, saying they were her people and dismissed suggestions she was being used.
She said the situation was getting out of hand considering it was no longer affecting her, but the people who helped her career before her rise to fame.
Last week, she defended herself after some tweeps said they were getting “bored” by her repeated performance of the Adiwele song.
Why can’t I just have the moment? It’s only been 9 days, people still want to see it. They fully ask for it and I enjoy recreating it. https://t.co/wIRL2sPLkn— Waffles (@unclewaffffles) October 28, 2021