POLL | Do you think Uncle Waffles is being bullied on social media?

Internet sensation DJ Uncle Waffles may have garnered thousands of fans on social media and in the entertainment scene, but it hasn’t halted the criticism directed at her from social media.

The power of the internet worked in her favour when she rose to fame just two weeks ago after a video of her playing her set and showing off some killer dance moves went viral.

The viral video scored her a follow from US rapper Drake, and since then, she has garnered even more social media followers and is booked and busy with a line-up of international gigs.

Some social media haters seem to find a reason not to let her have her moment. They either criticise her mixing skills or attribute her rise to fame to her beauty rather than skills and hard work.