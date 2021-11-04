TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Classic men & sexy women in black! Inside Riky Rick's dinner party

04 November 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Riky Rick hosts A-lister musicians for a private dinner party.
Riky Rick hosts A-lister musicians for a private dinner party.
Image: Instagram/ Riky Rick

From glamorous gowns to tuxedos, rapper Riky Rick hosted musicians who were all dressed to the nines for a luxurious dinner party recently in collaboration with Remy Martin.

Mr JazziQ, Major League DJz, Kwesta and wife, Yolanda, Moozlie and her partner, DBN Gogo, Big Zulu and Uncle Vinny were some of the stars spotted at the event.

Riky Rick took to the podium at his event with a heartfelt message and tribute to the late amapiano stars Killer Kau and Mpura, speaking about the importance of maintaining relationships

“You come to realise that some of these people sitting next to you, some of these people sitting behind you, some of the people that you think, 'I’ll greet tomorrow’ might not be able to do that,” he said.

Riky went on to express his gratitude for his blossoming relationship with the liquor brand that allowed him to have the event and the online interview shows he has.

“So, I wanna thank Remy for giving me the opportunity. For allowing me to get these beautiful people that I've known for such a long time. There are some that I've just met yesterday, but hopefully we'll be able to build a connection that will make us feel like we did something while we were here.”

Take a look at some of the pictures below:

