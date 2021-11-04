TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Murdah Bongz shares precious moment with DJ Zinhle & baby Asante

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
04 November 2021 - 14:00
Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle always celebrate each other.
Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle always celebrate each other.
Image: Instagram/DJ Zinhle

Parents of newborn baby Asante, DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz, both work long hours building an empire for their children. This often means they go hours without seeing their baby girl, which is why this video of the pair reuniting with Asante is the cutest thing.

Taking to his Instagram to take the couple's fans into some of their precious moments, Bongz shared a 40-second video showing his reaction to seeing his baby girl after a long day away from her.

In the cute video, an excited Bongz is seen taking baby Asente from the nanny's arms and dancing happily with his baby girl. A few moments later, Zinhle arrives and the trio interact for a few seconds — radiating nothing but love.

Bongz simply captioned the video “reunited” while Zinhle commented on the video telling Bongz and baby Asante “I love you”.

Watch the precious moment below:

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, the DJ said she felt the pregnancy had strengthened her relationship with her boyfriend, Bongani 'Murdah Bongz' Mohosana of Black Motion.

“Bongani and I took a pregnancy test and it was positive. I think because of my first pregnancy I wasn't as scared as I could've been. It's a big change ... I'm super excited but also super nervous. He's very nervous about it but also super supportive and I think it made our relationship more solid,” she said.

Zinhle also added that she is not looking to have any more children after she gives birth to her second baby. 

“This is the last one. That's for sure. It just takes so long to make a baby.  If it took a shorter period maybe I'd have another one but I think I'm done. This is it for me.”

