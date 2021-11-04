WATCH | Murdah Bongz shares precious moment with DJ Zinhle & baby Asante

Parents of newborn baby Asante, DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz, both work long hours building an empire for their children. This often means they go hours without seeing their baby girl, which is why this video of the pair reuniting with Asante is the cutest thing.

Taking to his Instagram to take the couple's fans into some of their precious moments, Bongz shared a 40-second video showing his reaction to seeing his baby girl after a long day away from her.

In the cute video, an excited Bongz is seen taking baby Asente from the nanny's arms and dancing happily with his baby girl. A few moments later, Zinhle arrives and the trio interact for a few seconds — radiating nothing but love.

Bongz simply captioned the video “reunited” while Zinhle commented on the video telling Bongz and baby Asante “I love you”.

Watch the precious moment below: