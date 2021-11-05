Katlego Maboe’s friend claims ‘Kat was the victim’ — Monique Muller’s friend hits back

Katlego’s friend Volo Ganca, with Twitter handle @MximYesses, took to the social media platform earlier this week to defend him by damming the allegations made against him and calling for his return and acceptance in the entertainment business.

In the series of Twitter posts, the friend alleged Monique had threatened to take their son away from Katlego when he tried to leave their relationship.

“His partner was pregnant and threatening to leave with the child so t he could never meet him if he got on the plane to the Ukraine. The reason for the threats? She was suspicious of the nature of Katlego and @zbzoebrown’s relationship. She always has been,” he wrote.

“Kat had tried to leave his relationship before. He tried to reach out to his friends. He tried and on one occasion when he did, his partner was listening in on the conversation from the other side of the booth. Everybody who was there saw her.”

In another tweet, the friend claimed to have witnessed Monique and her family harass the entertainer, and said his team are in possession of the evidence.

