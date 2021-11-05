Kelly Khumalo declines offer to replace Somizi at Zim gig after finding out why he was blocked

Kelly's manager Khothatso Tsotetsi told TshisaLIVE that the singer received the same booking after his cancellation. However, she had no idea what had led to Somizi being blocked when they were initially approached.

He added that after they caught wind of the Somizi debacle they distanced themselves from the event and declined the offer.

Somizi shared a video on his Instagram on Wednesday explaining that though he was disheartened that he was shunned because of his sexuality, he would not stop speaking up for the LGBTQI+ community.

“This is not the first time that this happens to me ... them telling me not to go, it won't change the sexuality of those people ... you not wanting me for being me ... I will not stop to speak on [these issues].

“I will not stop speaking on behalf of the voiceless and on behalf of those who cannot speak for themselves.”

TshisaLIVE reached out to Somizi for comment but had not received a response at the time of publishing this article.

Meanwhile, people have taken to social media rallying behind Somizi with shock at the news.

Take a look at the reactions below: