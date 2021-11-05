Mohale Motaung secures another HUGE bag — with a new skin care range
Somizi Mhlongo's estranged hubby and actor Mohale Motaung is expanding his brand and dipping his fingers into the skin care industry pie with the launch of his own skin care range called Elahom Cosmetics by Mohale.
His short stint as media personality Somizi's husband and being a co-star in his reality show may have got Mohale to the door, but the actor and budding entrepreneur is now making boss moves all by himself.
Super excited to share the news, Mohale took to Instagram to show off the products he dubbed his “love letter to Africa”.
“I'm honoured and humbled to announce what my love letter to my people in Africa is, my skin brand Elahom Cosmetics which will be launching soon, for now we are ensuring we get the best eco-sustainable packaging for Elahom Cosmetics by Mohale,” he announced.
Talking about the product, Mohale said the reason he decided to produce his own is that he had a challenge in finding a brand to cater for his skin.
“My career and personal life are slightly demanding, so much so that cosmetics have become a pivotal part of my life. I have tried different products, both high end and low end, to deal with my different skin issues. I literally had a product for each issue I had because of my sensitive skin that resulted in dry skin, acne and hyperpigmentation. It was a challenge to find a brand that would cater for skin exposed to Africa's climate change that could deal with all the issues that come with that, all that inspired me to embark on this journey of creating suitable skin products for different skin types.
“And now, thanks to the best of science meeting the best of nature, we will derive products that will not only simplify your skin routine but will give you more benefits than ever before,” he wrote.
Fans filled the comment section with congratulatory messages.
Mohale has been hard at work solidifying his brand away from Somizi after their marriage crumbled earlier this year. The pair are in the process of divorce.
Last month, Mohale ventured into radio presenting when he bagged a radio presenting gig on Opulence Radio.