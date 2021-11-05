Mohale Motaung secures another HUGE bag — with a new skin care range

Somizi Mhlongo's estranged hubby and actor Mohale Motaung is expanding his brand and dipping his fingers into the skin care industry pie with the launch of his own skin care range called Elahom Cosmetics by Mohale.

His short stint as media personality Somizi's husband and being a co-star in his reality show may have got Mohale to the door, but the actor and budding entrepreneur is now making boss moves all by himself.

Super excited to share the news, Mohale took to Instagram to show off the products he dubbed his “love letter to Africa”.

“I'm honoured and humbled to announce what my love letter to my people in Africa is, my skin brand Elahom Cosmetics which will be launching soon, for now we are ensuring we get the best eco-sustainable packaging for Elahom Cosmetics by Mohale,” he announced.

Talking about the product, Mohale said the reason he decided to produce his own is that he had a challenge in finding a brand to cater for his skin.