TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Former 'Idols SA' contestant Neliswa Mxakaza is expecting her first child

05 November 2021 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
'Idols SA' season nine contestant Neliswa Mxakaza is pregnant with her first child.
'Idols SA' season nine contestant Neliswa Mxakaza is pregnant with her first child.
Image: Instagram/ Neliswa Mxakaza

Neliswa Mxakaza is a bride and a mother to be, as she's revealed that she is pregnant with her first bundle of joy and is set to walk down the aisle. 

The singer, who is popularly known for her stint on Idols SA season nine with her twin sister Aneliswa, has been sharing snaps of the many ways she's been dressing her baby bump, and fans have noticed the rock on her ring finger too. 

Take a look at the snaps below:

Neliswa got engaged to her fiancé Sandile Makhubela on her birthday in November last year, and they've started growing their little family.

According to DRUM Magazine, the couple have known each other for six years, and are planning to have their white wedding within the next year.

Taking to Instagram on her birthday, Neliswa shared a gratitude post to Sandile for always being by her side.

“Thank you so much to this special person who sacrificed everything for me and our love. I'm so grateful to God for giving me you. I have a lot to say but I will stop here. Thank you for making my birthday day a special one. I love you. May God be the centre of everything,” she wrote.

MORE

Halala! Mmatema Gavu announces she’s expecting her second baby

"We are at that stage in our marriage that we want kids"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Andile Mpisane’s baby mama Sithelo Shozi breaks the internet with her pregnancy video

"Know who you are, live your truth and always put your own happiness before anything else," Sithelo told TshisaLIVE.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

‘We have been trying for at least five years to get pregnant’ — Millicent Mashile​ on her miracle baby

Lifestyle influencer Millicent Mashile has revealed she is expanding her family.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Zola Mhlongo thanks fans for support following the birth of her bundle of joy

"It takes an entire community to raise a child so I feel like I'm not doing it alone with you guys."
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Not a paid post. I believe in the EFF’ — Ntando Duma makes her stance clear TshisaLIVE
  2. Shimza won't budge on cheaper alcohol at his events — even after being dragged TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘It was so hard to watch’ — SA reacts to triggering and GBV heavy episode of ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzwakhe Mbuli slams minister Nathi Mthethwa for 'tarnishing' his name TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Murdah Bongz shares precious moment with DJ Zinhle & baby Asante TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021