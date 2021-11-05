TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Cici speaks about why she decided to friend zone Donald

05 November 2021 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Cici speaks about her relationship with Donald.
Cici speaks about her relationship with Donald.
Image: Instagram/ Cici

Cici has lifted the lid on her relationship with singer Donald that resulted in the I Deserve hitmaker being friend zoned. 

While fans have been convinced the chemistry between the two stars was more than just platonic, in a recent interview with Mac G on Podcast and Chill, the singer set the record straight, saying she treasures the friendship she has with Donald.

“I’ve never dated Donald. Courting yeah, but dating no. He’s a nice guy but I can’t say ‘yes’ just because he’s a nice guy. I said ‘no’ to Donald and I think our friendship is quite good,” she said.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Cici spoke about secretly getting traditionally married to her husband. 

“I am off the market. It wasn’t made a public thing because I try to keep that part of my life private. I’m very public with him but I am very private on social media because I feel like there are certain things in your life  you need to protect, especially the things you care about.” she said.

The singer said she has plans for a white wedding but since she was pregnant at the time of lobola negotiations, she is focusing on raising their son Diallo.

“I didn’t go through with the whole white wedding thing because right after we did the lobola negations, then boom! There was a bun,” she said at the time.

Cici opens up about getting married in secret & how her new album has the deets

Cici went and got hitched in secret but she'll tell y'all all about it in her new album
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Singer Cici gets real about how she lost her post-partum belly fat

It wasn't only healthy eating and exercise ... but sis isn't ashamed to share her secret
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Cici gets candid about pregnancy: It’s a difficult emotional rollercoaster

Cici says pregnancy is nowhere near as glamorous as people make it look.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Not a paid post. I believe in the EFF’ — Ntando Duma makes her stance clear TshisaLIVE
  2. Shimza won't budge on cheaper alcohol at his events — even after being dragged TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘It was so hard to watch’ — SA reacts to triggering and GBV heavy episode of ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Murdah Bongz shares precious moment with DJ Zinhle & baby Asante TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzwakhe Mbuli slams minister Nathi Mthethwa for 'tarnishing' his name TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021