WATCH | Cici speaks about why she decided to friend zone Donald

Cici has lifted the lid on her relationship with singer Donald that resulted in the I Deserve hitmaker being friend zoned.

While fans have been convinced the chemistry between the two stars was more than just platonic, in a recent interview with Mac G on Podcast and Chill, the singer set the record straight, saying she treasures the friendship she has with Donald.

“I’ve never dated Donald. Courting yeah, but dating no. He’s a nice guy but I can’t say ‘yes’ just because he’s a nice guy. I said ‘no’ to Donald and I think our friendship is quite good,” she said.