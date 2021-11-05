TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Somizi parties in Namibia after being rejected by Zimbabwe

The champ is here

05 November 2021 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Somizi Mhlongo is living his best life in Namibia.
Somizi Mhlongo is living his best life in Namibia.
Image: GH Mumm/Instagram

If “moving right along” was a person, Somizi Mhlongo would fit that notion. While one country has given the choreographer the cold shoulder, another has welcomed him with open arms. 

Somizi was blocked by the ruling Zanu-PF political party and churches which had mobilised and written a petition to deny him entry into Zimbabwe, where he was billed to appear as a guest chef at the opening of a restaurant. The cited reasons were that Somizi is a homosexual and homosexuality is illegal in the country.

The media personality has since moved on from all that drama and touched down in Namibia. He has been seen partying it up that side. 

On Instagram he shared a clip of him being ushered in by motorbikes and can be heard saying he has “arrived”. A grand entrance fit for royalty.

He whipped the crowd into a frenzy in Namibia while on stage and warming them up for SA’s Scorpion Kings, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small. 

It is not the first time the cookbook author has headed to Namibia. He recently went there on his book tour to market Dinner with Somizi — I’m not a chef.

DJ Maphorisa took to his Instagram to share that it was another sold out show for the duo.  Their set included their hit song Abalele, which the crowd went crazy over. 

Churches and Zanu-PF Youth League block Somizi Mhlongo from coming to Zim

"What you are doing - being homophobic - is no different with anyone who is xenophobic and racist," Somizi said in response to the news.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Somizi praises Bahumi's acting skills: 'My school fees are not going to waste'

"Wow dear daughter, you killed this!" Somizi gushed about Bahumi's monologue.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

SNAPS | Somizi Mhlongo gives his sister a dignified send-off

"Last week Friday we bid farewell to my mom's first born ... my sister," said Somizi.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Bruised by scandal — Somizi makes TV comeback on Moja Love's new show

“I am truly excited to be joining Moja Love, especially because the channel tells our Black stories in the most authentic and realistic way, which is ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Not a paid post. I believe in the EFF’ — Ntando Duma makes her stance clear TshisaLIVE
  2. Shimza won't budge on cheaper alcohol at his events — even after being dragged TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘It was so hard to watch’ — SA reacts to triggering and GBV heavy episode of ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzwakhe Mbuli slams minister Nathi Mthethwa for 'tarnishing' his name TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Murdah Bongz shares precious moment with DJ Zinhle & baby Asante TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021