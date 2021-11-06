'People are burning!' 7 facts about DJ and internet sensation Uncle Waffles
All it took was one viral video for recent member of “God's faves” DJ Uncle Waffles to be catapulted into her dream life and now everybody wants to know who the cool young woman taking the world by storm is!
Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane, captured everyone's attention a few weeks ago with her DJing skills and she's mastered how to keep the crowd entertained and engaged with her next-level dance moves.
A viral video of one of her sets where she was dancing to Adiwele, got liked by US rapper Drake and went viral, giving moghel instant fame.
Here are some facts about the DJ, who has captured Mzansi's attention.
1. She is 21 years old!
Lungelihle is only 21 years old ... Yebo ke le 2000.
2. She's originally from Eswatini
The DJ was born there and raised by her grandmother. She moved to SA for better opportunities in the entertainment space and is now based here.
3. She is also a model
Uncle Waffles graced the cover of Swazi Bride Magazine in 2018.
4. She's been on TV before
She has also been on TV, hosting the Swaziland music and entertainment show alongside Siyabonga Nsibande and DJ Stunner.
5. When she found out Drake was following her, she cried ...
On her Instagram, the young DJ said, “I just called my managers and we cried. Guys, he is the biggest artist in the world, in the entire world.”
6. She matriculated in 2017 and started working straight away
In a YouTube video, she said: “I worked as a receptionist and as a personal assistant for two years.”
7. The name “Waffles” was a high school joke that stuck
Though she hasn't shared the full story, Lungelihle was called Waffles back in high school. The Uncle prefix was a random addition she made.