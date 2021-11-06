SNAPS | Hot body and sexy bikinis — Inside Minnie Dlamini’s Zanzibar getaway

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has been living her best life on her business and pleasure trip to sunny Zanzibar and has been showing off her hot mama body in bikinis.

The TV presenter shared pictures of her time on the island, enjoying the sun and adventures.

Minnie is on the island working and while it's not confirmed what she's shooting, the mother of one has been working on a chick flick titled The Honeymoon Movie.

The film also stars comedian Tumi Morake and Kajal Bagwandeen.