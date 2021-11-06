SNAPS | Hot body and sexy bikinis — Inside Minnie Dlamini’s Zanzibar getaway
Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has been living her best life on her business and pleasure trip to sunny Zanzibar and has been showing off her hot mama body in bikinis.
The TV presenter shared pictures of her time on the island, enjoying the sun and adventures.
Minnie is on the island working and while it's not confirmed what she's shooting, the mother of one has been working on a chick flick titled The Honeymoon Movie.
The film also stars comedian Tumi Morake and Kajal Bagwandeen.
Together with the beautiful scenery and breathtaking views of their vacation, Minnie also ran into Moshe Ndiki and his besties who have been on vacation that side as well.
The squad shared snaps of one of their chillers where they wore “matching” outfits and the theme was “fuchsia”.
“I saw my people were in Zanzibar too. The theme was fuchsia. The rest is history @moshendiki @jack_knifedsa @dollardebbie @fixmoeti. Thank you for the most beautiful day. Work hard play hard! Yes I’m still shooting. This was my day off,” she said.
Check out snaps below:
Minnie has been hard at work on multiple projects. She featured in a new book titled In Good Company which has just been released in aid of the Reach For A Dream Foundation.
The visual art book features 32 awe-inspiring South Africans who have achieved greatness in different aspects of life, and Minnie is one of them.
Speaking about what the feature means, Minnie spoke about the significance of rain in her life, how being featured with other prolific people in the book meant a lot to her and how great it was that the feature would help a charity in need.
“What excites more than the industry nod of being in the book is the fact that this is for a great cause. We're supporting the Reach For A Dream Foundation and that for me is really important,” Minnie said.
She also recently secured the bag as the face of Ipanema.