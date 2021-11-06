SNAPS | Inside Gugu Khathi’s birthday celebration

Gugu Khathi turned heads with her leg game in the stylish figure-hugging fitted dress at her B-day bash designed by local designer Nhlanhla Mdlalose. The star took to her Instagram to reminisce.

She thanked her family and friends who made it to her lavish party held in Camp's Bay, Cape Town.

Camp's Bay is a larney and upmarket place, loved for its posh restaurants and cafes, so it came as no surprise that style icon and businesswoman Gugu held her soirée there. She is known for having a taste for the finer things in life.

“A big thank you to my family and friends who celebrated my special day with me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, I really appreciate you. To my ride or die, my girls and my sister-in-law who came all the way to CPT, here’s to bigger and better days as we walk this journey called life.”

Not only was the star surrounded by guests dressed to the nines, but her hubby DJ Tira looked dapper dressed in a classical all-black outfit. He understood the assignment that the only person who needed to shine was his better half.