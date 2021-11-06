SNAPS | Mome & Tall A** Mo celebrate their daughter’s third birthday in style

Businesswoman and reality TV star Mome Mahlangu and her husband Tall A** Mo recently celebrated their baby girl's birthday in style.

It's been three years since the last addition to the family, Nkosazana, joined Mahlanguville. To celebrate the birthday, the celeb couple went out of their way to make sure everything was perfect for their princess.

From the exquisite décor to the colourful treats that the little ones could nibble on, the Mahlangus paid close attention to detail.

The theme for the third birthday party was heritage and the Mahlangus wore matching outfits.

Nkosazana celebrated her day with friends and family, with a bit of the magic touch that little kids love so much, and to make it special, Mahlanguville entertained the little guests with a magic show.

The day was filled with fun activities, from games to colouring in Nkosazana's colouring book to create special memories.