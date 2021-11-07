Get ready B force! Bonang says she's coming home soon

The media personality is now facing a legal battle with her former agency and celebrity management group Celebrity Services Africa (CSA) and she admitted that she had learned from her debacle with the company.

In an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE via email, Bonang said people within the creative space could learn from her experience and shared some gems as well.

“Creatives and talent and business start-ups and young people entering entertainment, media and those entering business must acquire knowledge and have solid checks and balances when dealing with agencies that represent you and your brand.

“Get every proposal or agreement checked by lawyers. Hire your own independent lawyers and other experts — so that you do not get the agency to 'help' you with reviewing business proposals. This is critical. It was key for me to identify some issues,” she said.

SA Global hit back at Bonang's accusations, dismissing her allegations as being without merit and accusing her or telling half-truths about the situation.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, CSA reiterated its earlier statement about the matter.

“Per our statement issued on Tuesday, Ms Matheba is in breach of multiple contracts with various clients as she has been absent to these brands and indeed her own for the past six months. The matter is with our legal team, who are awaiting a response to various letters sent to Ms Matheba's lawyer.”

They added, “We are not in the business of destroying brands, but rather in the business of building them. However, we do believe in the merits of contracts and believe agreed-upon terms should be respected and honoured.

“We do hope an amicable solution can be found, where the value that has been created is not undermined or discredited. Nonetheless, we are sad that there has been a parting of ways. We look back with fond memories of the achievements we made together and wish Bonang every success.”