Mac G wins podcaster of the year at the VN Global Media and Entertainment Awards

Congratulations are in order for MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho, who recently bagged Podcaster of the Year at this year’s VN Global Media and Entertainment Awards.

Mac G has been able to reinvent himself over the years since being let go by 947, taking the plunge by venturing into the YouTube space which has become a success with 300 000 subscribers and known as SA’s number one podcast, which made the accolade deserving.

“MacG is the voice behind the Podcast and Chill with MacG podcast and has sat down with some of the most influential stars in SA. His network podcast has gone on to open opportunities for other podcasters to shine their light. A recent interview with a SA actor reached one million views on his podcast YouTube page,” the VN award organisers wrote, explaining why Podcast and Chill was worth being nominated.

The elated podcaster took to social media to share the news with his fans, making it yet another thing they get to celebrate during his birthday celebration this weekend.