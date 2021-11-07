TshisaLIVE

Makhadzi blueticks trolls calling her ugly — looks hot as she impresses in Malawi

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
07 November 2021 - 10:06
Makhadzi is living her best life ignoring trolls.
Image: Instagram/Makhadzi

Limpopo-born superstar Makhadzi can't seem to catch a break from trolls on social media who insist on bullying her for how she looks but the graceful musician has turned the other cheek and focused on the love her army of fans continue to shower her with.

The more wins Makhadzi bags, the more trolls seem intent on making trends for everything but her music and star power. The musician recently took to social media to celebrate getting her visa approved and having more international gigs lined up.

Seeing the opportune time to rain on her parade, a troll decided to insinuate that Makhadzi is ugly by comparing her — unsolicited — to actress Thembi Seete.

Makhadzi didn't dignify the insults thrown her way with a response, instead she blue-ticked the cyberbullying mess and concentrated on looking fabulous as she headed to Malawi for another fire performance.

See how gorgeous she looked below:

Makhadzi has been booked and busy, and her calendar is already packed to the brim.

The singer announced on her Facebook that she has a summer extravaganza lined up for this coming weekend of November 6 and 7, after which she will take only a brief break before she heads to Nigeria. 

She has also been teasing other big announcements before the year ends.

Even though Makhadzi turned the other cheek when her name popped up all over the TL thanks to the troll who attacked her, her fans rose up in her defence — not willing to allow a clout-hungry tweep come for their queen.

Check out their responses to the troll below:

