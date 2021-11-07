Makhadzi blueticks trolls calling her ugly — looks hot as she impresses in Malawi

Limpopo-born superstar Makhadzi can't seem to catch a break from trolls on social media who insist on bullying her for how she looks but the graceful musician has turned the other cheek and focused on the love her army of fans continue to shower her with.

The more wins Makhadzi bags, the more trolls seem intent on making trends for everything but her music and star power. The musician recently took to social media to celebrate getting her visa approved and having more international gigs lined up.

Seeing the opportune time to rain on her parade, a troll decided to insinuate that Makhadzi is ugly by comparing her — unsolicited — to actress Thembi Seete.