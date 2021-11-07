WATCH | Cassper and Thobeka are couple goals as they gym together
Even though they prefer to keep their love to themselves, Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi recently shared couple goals at the gym as Cassper trains for his upcoming boxing match and Thobeka works on her yummy mommy body.
In the video shared on Instagram by Sbo The Trainer, the couple can be seen huffing and puffing their way through exercise sets that made them break a set, and then some!
Hyping the couple, the University of KwaZulu-Natal qualified trainer said Cass and Thobeka were “in it to win it”.
In the comment section, Thobeka replied with exhaustion emojis while Cassper said he was tired AF and almost regretted being persuaded by his baby mama to go to that heavy training session.
“Hai f*k! I’m dead! Boss! ANEVA! Thobeka why did you bring me here?” he wrote.
Watch the couple in action below:
Even though Cassper and Thobeka keep their relationship private, they don’t hide the fact that they are smitten with each other. Cassper always comments lovingly on Thobeka’s social media post and vice versa.
Cassper recently showed off the fancy gift he got Thobeka for her birthday.
The rapper left fans shook and some filled with envy after sharing a video of him surprising his baby mama Thobeka with an expensive timepiece for her birthday.
“It's Baby Mom's birthday so I bought her first Rolex. Here's a video of me surprising her. Happy birthday Mama ka Boy. Love you forever! You a real one!” he wrote on his social media platforms.