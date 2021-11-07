WATCH | Cassper and Thobeka are couple goals as they gym together

Even though they prefer to keep their love to themselves, Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi recently shared couple goals at the gym as Cassper trains for his upcoming boxing match and Thobeka works on her yummy mommy body.

In the video shared on Instagram by Sbo The Trainer, the couple can be seen huffing and puffing their way through exercise sets that made them break a set, and then some!

Hyping the couple, the University of KwaZulu-Natal qualified trainer said Cass and Thobeka were “in it to win it”.

In the comment section, Thobeka replied with exhaustion emojis while Cassper said he was tired AF and almost regretted being persuaded by his baby mama to go to that heavy training session.

“Hai f*k! I’m dead! Boss! ANEVA! Thobeka why did you bring me here?” he wrote.

Watch the couple in action below: