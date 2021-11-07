TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Cassper and Thobeka are couple goals as they gym together

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
07 November 2021 - 10:00
Cassper and his bae Thobeka are fetching their bodies.
Cassper and his bae Thobeka are fetching their bodies.
Image: Instagram x Cassper Nyovest x Instagram/Bexxdoesitbetter

Even though they prefer to keep their love to themselves, Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi recently shared couple goals at the gym as Cassper trains for his upcoming boxing match and Thobeka works on her yummy mommy body.

In the video shared on Instagram by Sbo The Trainer, the couple can be seen huffing and puffing their way through exercise sets that made them break a set, and then some!

Hyping the couple, the University of KwaZulu-Natal qualified trainer said Cass and Thobeka were “in it to win it”.

In the comment section, Thobeka replied with exhaustion emojis while Cassper said he was tired AF and almost regretted being persuaded by his baby mama to go to that heavy training session.

Hai f*k! I’m dead! Boss! ANEVA! Thobeka why did you bring me here?” he wrote.

Watch the couple in action below:

Even though Cassper and Thobeka keep their relationship private, they don’t hide the fact that they are smitten with each other. Cassper always comments lovingly on Thobeka’s social media post and vice versa.

Cassper recently showed off the fancy gift he got Thobeka for her birthday.

The rapper left fans shook and some filled with envy after sharing a video of him surprising his baby mama Thobeka with an expensive timepiece for her birthday.

“It's Baby Mom's birthday so I bought her first Rolex. Here's a video of me surprising her. Happy birthday Mama ka Boy. Love you forever! You a real one!” he wrote on his social media platforms.

WATCH | Levels! Cassper gifts baby mama Thobeka with a Rolex for her birthday

"It's Baby Mom's birthday so I bought her her first Rolex," Cassper shared on the TL.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Cassper Nyovest captures precious moment when his son rides in his new Bentley

Bentley boyz worldwide! Cassper Nyovest shares proud moment watching his son ride his toy car.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

SNAPS | Mini Bentley & ‘performance’ by mom! Inside Cassper’s son Khotso’s first birthday

Lil' Mr party, Khotso, looked so cute!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | How Cassper made Khotso’s first birthday special — all the way from the UK

"I just hope you know I love you with all my heart, dude," Cassper said to his son Khotso.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kelly Khumalo declines offer to replace Somizi at Zim gig after finding out why ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Khuli Chana can't wait to have a bundle of joy with wifey DJ Lamiez Holworthy TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Murdah Bongz shares precious moment with DJ Zinhle & baby Asante TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Somizi parties in Namibia after being rejected by Zimbabwe TshisaLIVE
  5. Khanyi Mbau gives 'how not to burn' tips to other skin lightening queens TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021