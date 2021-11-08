TshisaLIVE

Ayanda Thabethe shares her IUD experience: ‘This thing disappeared in my body’

08 November 2021 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Ayanda Thabethe tweeted about her experience with a birth control device
Ayanda Thabethe tweeted about her experience with a birth control device
Image: Instagram/ Ayanda Thabethe

Actress Ayanda Thabethe agrees that women go through the most and has shared her horrific experience with a type of a birth control device.

Ayanda retweeted  a TikTok video of a woman recalling the excruciating pain she suffered from an intrauterine device, known as an IUD, before the actress shared her own story.

Having gone through a similar procedure herself years ago, the actress took to Twitter to recount what a crisis it was for her, and how a procedure that was supposed to be a "small thing" ended up being life-threatening for her.

“Tried this years ago. This thing disappeared in my body. Had to get X-rays done and ultimately surgery to get it out. Yho women go through the mostest.”

In the video TikTok user Mo´nica Herna´ndez said she got the copper IUD because it didn't include hormones.

Knowing it was going to be painful and make her period last longer usual was OK, but what she felt after the procedure was indescribable. 

“I've never in my entire life experienced pain so severe. I've yet to feel anything like that. The thing about it is that insertion is so quick . You go from existingto levels of pain that are unmanageable  to back to existing and it is like your brain cannot handle it.” 

Ayanda Thabethe says skip Gucci and get an inverter instead, so you can keep the lights on

"There's really no need for you to know what load-shedding is ... that thing works like a bomb."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Ayanda Thabethe hits back at those who say she hates her hair after saying Jay-Z needs a haircut

"Wearing a weave doesn’t automatically mean you don’t like your own hair," said Ayanda.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

SNAPS | Inside Ayanda Thabethe’s bush getaway

The star took a luxurious vacay in the bush, looking fab and relaxed!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Ayanda Thabethe hints at finding love again and her fans are here for it!

After concealing her relationship status for months, Ayanda Thabethe shared a glimpse of her supposed new man in her recent Instagram stories.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kelly Khumalo declines offer to replace Somizi at Zim gig after finding out why ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Get ready B force! Bonang says she's coming home soon TshisaLIVE
  3. Khuli Chana can't wait to have a bundle of joy with wifey DJ Lamiez Holworthy TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Murdah Bongz shares precious moment with DJ Zinhle & baby Asante TshisaLIVE
  5. Makhadzi blueticks trolls calling her ugly — looks hot as she impresses in ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021