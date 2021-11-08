Ayanda Thabethe shares her IUD experience: ‘This thing disappeared in my body’
Actress Ayanda Thabethe agrees that women go through the most and has shared her horrific experience with a type of a birth control device.
Ayanda retweeted a TikTok video of a woman recalling the excruciating pain she suffered from an intrauterine device, known as an IUD, before the actress shared her own story.
Having gone through a similar procedure herself years ago, the actress took to Twitter to recount what a crisis it was for her, and how a procedure that was supposed to be a "small thing" ended up being life-threatening for her.
“Tried this years ago. This thing disappeared in my body. Had to get X-rays done and ultimately surgery to get it out. Yho women go through the mostest.”
In the video TikTok user Mo´nica Herna´ndez said she got the copper IUD because it didn't include hormones.
Knowing it was going to be painful and make her period last longer usual was OK, but what she felt after the procedure was indescribable.
“I've never in my entire life experienced pain so severe. I've yet to feel anything like that. The thing about it is that insertion is so quick . You go from existingto levels of pain that are unmanageable to back to existing and it is like your brain cannot handle it.”