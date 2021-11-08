Ayanda Thabethe shares her IUD experience: ‘This thing disappeared in my body’

Actress Ayanda Thabethe agrees that women go through the most and has shared her horrific experience with a type of a birth control device.

Ayanda retweeted a TikTok video of a woman recalling the excruciating pain she suffered from an intrauterine device, known as an IUD, before the actress shared her own story.

Having gone through a similar procedure herself years ago, the actress took to Twitter to recount what a crisis it was for her, and how a procedure that was supposed to be a "small thing" ended up being life-threatening for her.

“Tried this years ago. This thing disappeared in my body. Had to get X-rays done and ultimately surgery to get it out. Yho women go through the mostest.”