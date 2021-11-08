‘Gomora’ star Katlego Danke grateful for life after beating Covid-19 twice

Actress Katlego Danke has had a brush with death twice when she fought off Covid-19, and she is filled with gratitude. She recently expressed her joy when she celebrated "another trip about the sun".

The Gomora actress went for a hot-air balloon ride to celebrate her day. She shared on her Instagram that she woke up with a full heart on her birthday and was reflecting on life's blessings.

“This next chapter is all about taking flight. I woke up with a heart full of gratitude. There must be a reason God saw it fit that I celebrate one more year on this planet after two bouts with Covid-19.”

The 43-year-old plays the character Thati on Mzansi Magic's Gomora. She joined the show after a small hiatus from acting since the production of Isidingo was canned on SABC3.

“I am blessed. To still be here. To still be healthy. To still be able to pursue my dreams and purpose with all I’ve been given. I am in awe of the Almighty. Thank you for another journey about the sun. And all the amazing humans who have touched my life in different ways. Happy birthday to me.”