Lira talks about putting in the effort to stay relevant as the world changes

Award-winning singer and songwriter Lira's career in the music industry spans over 18 years and with that in mind the songstress believes she has made a great name for herself by consistently releasing classics that have stood the test of time.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Lira said though the industry has “evolved” in Mzansi she hasn't lost track of her drive and passion and has opted to “start” on a clean slate.

“There are times were in my music journey I didn’t feel motivated and I think especially now with what’s happening. Inasmuch as I’m adaptive and I’ve had a great 2020 and 2021, I’ve been busy. It’s been wonderful but fundamentally our industry has changed completely. The world you thought you knew is not the same and the attitude I’ve taken is 'fine, let’s pretend I’m starting my career from scratch.' I feel like that’s the only attitude.”

The musician said Covid-19 was the final nail in the coffin. The change however began with the digital era.

“The digital era was the first thing that influenced music , people were not buying physical copies any more You pay R50 to stream a million songs, how much do you think the artist is getting, peanuts. Where we used to get such beautiful income, suddenly all of that is gone. It means artists had to find other ways to find sustenance. Our industry the way we’ve known it is completely dead.”