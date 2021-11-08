TshisaLIVE

Sizwe Dhlomo responds to claim Cassper is blocking people for saying he is not as rich as radio star

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
08 November 2021 - 14:08
Sizwe Dhlomo has defended Cass amid the claims.
Image: Instagram/Sizwe Dhlomo

Cassper Nyovest was the talk of Mzansi this weekend after social media users claimed rapper Cassper Nyovest is blocking all those who say Sizwe Dhlomo is richer than him.

The radio personality was having none of it, and quickly took to Twitter to claim BS.

He said the reason people were catching blocks was because they were rude.

“No, he blocked him because you guys are always disrespecting him, and to be quite honest, he’s right.”

He went on to defend and praise Cass, saying his haters could learn from the rapper.

“Cassper is the greatest of his generation. What you cats should do is learn from him,” Sizwe said.

Sizwe has often beat back the Cassper hate club, telling his followers earlier this year t Cassper was making killer moves.

Cassper has played the game to perfection! Never set a foot wrong! There’s something in that dome,” the Kaya FM presenter said.

