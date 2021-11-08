Sizwe Dhlomo responds to claim Cassper is blocking people for saying he is not as rich as radio star

Cassper Nyovest was the talk of Mzansi this weekend after social media users claimed rapper Cassper Nyovest is blocking all those who say Sizwe Dhlomo is richer than him.

The radio personality was having none of it, and quickly took to Twitter to claim BS.

He said the reason people were catching blocks was because they were rude.

“No, he blocked him because you guys are always disrespecting him, and to be quite honest, he’s right.”

He went on to defend and praise Cass, saying his haters could learn from the rapper.

“Cassper is the greatest of his generation. What you cats should do is learn from him,” Sizwe said.