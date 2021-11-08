YoungstaCPT on why he isn't 'worthy' of the nod for SAHHA artist of the decade

YoungstaCPT's music catalogue might span over a decade but he thinks that his chances of winning the 'Artist of the Decade' award at this year's SA Hip Hop Awards are very slim.

Though he might have cemented his name in the industry, Youngsta told TshisaLIVE that he could've done without that nomination.

“The reason I felt like that was because I didn't win a Sama in my life and I've lost over someone who had nine songs only and I had 22 and I had won the album of the year that year ... so my reason is not that I don't deserve it, I just think that realistically, if I can't win a Sama against someone who had nine songs, then how am I going to win artist of the decade against guys that have been doing this successfully since 2010,” he explains.

“I've been doing this since 2010 but I only became successful in it in 2016 or so. There was work that the industry was not even paying attention to because I was doing it in Cape Town and as soon as I did a song in Joburg is when I became more recognisable ... I'm not doubting myself, I'm just being realistic.”