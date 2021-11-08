TshisaLIVE

YoungstaCPT on why he isn't 'worthy' of the nod for SAHHA artist of the decade

08 November 2021 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
YoungstaCPT on his SAHHA nomination and latest project.
YoungstaCPT on his SAHHA nomination and latest project.
Image: Instagram/ YoungstaCPT

YoungstaCPT's music catalogue might span over a decade but he thinks that his chances of winning the 'Artist of the Decade' award at this year's SA Hip Hop Awards are very slim.

Though he might have cemented his name in the industry, Youngsta told TshisaLIVE that he could've done without that nomination.

“The reason I felt like that was because I didn't win a Sama in my life and I've lost over someone who had nine songs only and I had 22 and I had won the album of the year that year ... so my reason is not that I don't deserve it, I just think that realistically, if I can't win a Sama against someone who had nine songs, then how am I going to win artist of the decade against guys that have been doing this successfully since 2010,” he explains.

“I've been doing this since 2010 but I only became successful in it in 2016 or so. There was work that the industry was not even paying attention to because I was doing it in Cape Town and as soon as I did a song in Joburg is when I became more recognisable ... I'm not doubting myself, I'm just being realistic.”

His clothing line Y?Gen Apparel, however, which is nominated under the Best Local Brand category is one thing that he says he's proud of and he hopes to take the award home.

“That I'm very proud of,” he says.

His mission now is to make sure more talented Cape Town artists get the stardom that they deserve and his latest project Dreams Don't Pay Bills collaborating with Shaney Jay is yet another step towards that.

“I feel like in terms of breaking new artists, Cape Town has a lot to offer but they don't have that platform.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

SNAPS | Inside AKA and YoungstaCPT’s music video shoot in Cape Town

AKA and YangstaCPT
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

YoungstaCPT on Cape Town's hard truths: they don't want you to see the pain

The rapper has made it his duty to tell the untold stories of Cape Town, with his new album being an ode to the Cape Flats and the complex issues of ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago

YoungstaCPT: It seems SA doesn’t care about coloured people at all

"This is a result of what happens when you try and silence the voice of angry young people."
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kelly Khumalo declines offer to replace Somizi at Zim gig after finding out why ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Get ready B force! Bonang says she's coming home soon TshisaLIVE
  3. Khuli Chana can't wait to have a bundle of joy with wifey DJ Lamiez Holworthy TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Murdah Bongz shares precious moment with DJ Zinhle & baby Asante TshisaLIVE
  5. Makhadzi blueticks trolls calling her ugly — looks hot as she impresses in ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021