LEVELS! Makhadzi announces R120m deal to develop 'Kokovha' sportswear
After teasing the news for weeks, Limpopo musician Makhadzi announced on Tuesday that she's signed a life-changing multimillion-rand deal to create apparel, sneakers and accessories that represents everything she's about.
Taking to Instagram, Makhadzi credited the deal to “God's timing”.
“I am happy to announce that I have signed a R120m mega deal called Kokovha with Kicks Sportswear to develop and create amazing products that will reflect everything that I am and believe in.”
“When God's timing is right everything falls into place, blessings come together and dreams become a reality,” a happy and proud Makhadzi wrote.
Makhadzi entered into business with entrepreneur and founder of Kicks Sammy Mhaule.
According to the Kicks official website, “the brand Kicks® designs and produces proudly African, feel-good sportswear that offers a unique and competitive alternative to global sportswear brands”.
The Red Card hitmaker said she would share more details around the kind of products her fans can expect from her in the coming weeks.
Feeling defiant, the superstar went on to thank her record label and other stakeholders for their continued support as she expands her brand as a businesswoman.
Watch a reel with moments from her life changing deal below:
Congratulatory messages flooded Makhadzi's social media pages.
On his personal Instagram page, Sammy shared his vision.
“For a while I asked myself why we don’t have a sports brand that is from Africa to world, created by us, for us and for all people. I started kicks out of passion for feel-good, feel-great sports apparels and sneakers to help you transition from work to gym, and whatever is next in your hustle. I wanted to provide an African alternative by creating Africa's first best sports brand to the world that can compete internationally on every level.”
The entrepreneur explained why he chose to partner Makhadzi, describing her as a “rare gem”.
“My intentions are clear that we need to drive the idea of partnership and collaboration. This way it is possible to change the circle of poverty for good and impact as many people as possible. Over the past weeks we perfected our deal to make sure we both sit at the table. We also know that we will need all the support we can get from you as we are about to embark on an incredible journey.
"Over the next few weeks I will be sharing more details about this deal. Makhadzi is a rare gem with so much energy and talent. She is enthusiastic about her craft and is willing to put in the work. In all aspects of this deal it is a blessing, and it's more than just me!” he wrote.