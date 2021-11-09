Penny Lebyane gets emotional after discovering why her belly fat won’t go away

TV and radio personality Penny Lebyane has been working hard to get a flat tummy — eating clean and regularly exercising — but her doctor recently confirmed her problem is not typical stubborn belly fat.

Penny has always been vocal about her struggles to lose belly fat. However, she recently learnt why she's been having a hard time achieving the desired results, and she took to Instagram to share the news.

“Sadly with all that hard work at the gym l have finally got to learn why my tummy won't get flat. I’m told the more l do the stomach exercise it will get worse. My doctor says I have an umbilical hernia which will need repairing.

“I used to tease that l need tummy tuck. Well, it looks like l was right. Something needs to be tucked back in, I just didn't know until recently. l did everything to understand why the middle part of my tummy/my core doesn't get stronger no matter what l do,” she wrote.

An umbilical hernia creates a soft swelling or bulge near the navel. It occurs when part of the intestine protrudes through the umbilical opening in the abdominal muscles.

Penny said she tried everything for a flat tummy.

“I changed my eating, went on a gut healing journey with The Drip Bar gut coach because l understood the impact of depression, anxiety and stress on one's gut health. I did gut cleansing, totally removed red meat from my diet. Still nothing changed.”