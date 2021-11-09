TshisaLIVE

Penny Lebyane gets emotional after discovering why her belly fat won’t go away

‘My doctor says I have an umbilical hernia which will need repairing’

09 November 2021 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
TV and radio personality Penny Lebyane recently discovered she has an umbilical hernia.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

TV and radio personality Penny Lebyane has been working hard to get a flat tummy — eating clean and regularly exercising — but her doctor recently confirmed her problem is not typical stubborn belly fat.

Penny has always been vocal about her struggles to lose belly fat. However, she recently learnt why she's been having a hard time achieving the desired results, and she took to Instagram to share the news.

“Sadly with all that hard work at the gym l have finally got to learn why my tummy won't get flat. I’m told the more l do the stomach exercise it will get worse. My doctor says I have an umbilical hernia which will need repairing.

“I used to tease that l need tummy tuck. Well, it looks like l was right. Something needs to be tucked back in, I just didn't know until recently. l did everything to understand why the middle part of my tummy/my core doesn't get stronger no matter what l do,” she wrote.

An umbilical hernia creates a soft swelling or bulge near the navel. It occurs when part of the intestine protrudes through the umbilical opening in the abdominal muscles.

Penny said she tried everything for a flat tummy. 

“I changed my eating, went on a gut healing journey with The Drip Bar gut coach because l understood the impact of depression, anxiety and stress on one's  gut health. I did gut cleansing, totally removed red meat from my diet. Still nothing changed.”

It was only when she considered other alternatives, like fat freezing and liposuction , was she told she needed to consider checking her hernia.

“l did more research and consulting for a tummy tuck and liposuction. Everyone said you need to check your hernia. Well, it's confirmed. l have an umbilical hernia, a birth defect many live with unknowingly and don't know it can be fixed.”

“The thought of how l was so hard on my self about not being able to breathe in and hold my tummy in for years. I wish l knew earlier but it's never too late. Anyway it could have been worse. Looking at the best way to manage the next phase of this journey,” she shared.

TshisaLIVE
