Thuli P praying for truth to prevail — after rumours she’s dating JazziQ spring up

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
09 November 2021 - 11:00
Amapiano star JazziQ posed with Thuli P at Riky Rick's dinner party.
Image: Instagram/JazziQ

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo says she wishes that Mzansi believes her when she says she’s single. This after the internet managed to “romantically link” her to yet another amapiano DJ.

Seemingly obsessed with playing matchup for the former Generations: The Legacy actor, tweeps recently spread a rumour that Thuli was dating DJ Maphorisa.

Now they’ve moved on to another DJ, JazziQ, who they spotted with Thuli at Riky Rick’s recent dinner party and decided the pair are dating.

Taking to Twitter after blogs ran with the unverified Twitter FBI reports, Thuli manifested a world where Mzansi would accept that she is single and stop pairing her up with every DJ she’s spotted with.

“Thuli P is not dating anyone or 'with' anyone in anyway ... Lord let the truth be heard!'' she tweeted with prayer hands emoji and candles.

Thuli was one of the stars that attended Riky's exclusive dinner party and after JazziQ posted snaps of them together, she told him she knew his comment section would be filled with people speculating that the pair are dating.

Eating caviar, enjoying life ... side note: I just knew the comments were gonna come with another ...” she wrote in the comment section.

Here are the stunning snaps:

From glamorous gowns to tuxedos, Riky's guests were all dressed to the nines for a luxurious dinner party recently in collaboration with Remy Martin.

Major League DJz, Kwesta and wife, Yolanda, Moozlie and her partner, DBN Gogo, Big Zulu and Uncle Vinny were some of the stars spotted at the event.

SNAPS | Classic men & sexy women in black! Inside Riky Rick's dinner party

Riky Rick's dinner party was star-studded!
4 days ago

