Thuli P praying for truth to prevail — after rumours she’s dating JazziQ spring up

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo says she wishes that Mzansi believes her when she says she’s single. This after the internet managed to “romantically link” her to yet another amapiano DJ.

Seemingly obsessed with playing matchup for the former Generations: The Legacy actor, tweeps recently spread a rumour that Thuli was dating DJ Maphorisa.

Now they’ve moved on to another DJ, JazziQ, who they spotted with Thuli at Riky Rick’s recent dinner party and decided the pair are dating.

Taking to Twitter after blogs ran with the unverified Twitter FBI reports, Thuli manifested a world where Mzansi would accept that she is single and stop pairing her up with every DJ she’s spotted with.

“Thuli P is not dating anyone or 'with' anyone in anyway ... Lord let the truth be heard!'' she tweeted with prayer hands emoji and candles.