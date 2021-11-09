WATCH | Robbie Malinga Jnr stuns in icy necklace at book launch

Robbie Malinga Jnr is known for his lavish lifestyle and all things designer. Luxury cars, designer clothes, and expensive jewellery. You name it, he has it. He never misses an opportunity to show off his latest purchases, and Monday night was no different.

He was at Universal Music Group in Rosebank where his father, a legendary musician and producer, was being honoured by his wife Ann Malinga through a book titled Robbie Malinga.

The reality TV star posted a video on his Instagram showing off his new necklace. He can be seen surrounded by his bodyguards wearing black suits and red ties.

The 20 year-old has a cool relationship with them and is always vibing with them. He can be heard talking about his newt diamond necklace, but doesn't mention how much the icy and sparkling piece cost.