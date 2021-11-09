TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu gets real about what drives her: I'm scared of poverty

Zodwa Wabantu’s ‘Uncensored’ reality TV show got a reboot and she can't wait!

09 November 2021 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Zodwa Wabantu announced season 3 of her reality TV show.
Zodwa Wabantu announced season 3 of her reality TV show.
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa Wabantu has revealed that her reality TV show Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored is making a comeback.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Zodwa announced that her reality show was being renewed for a third season on Moja LOVE.

From her boyfriend to her controversial dance moves, Wabantu has had her fans captivated with a keen interest on social media, and now she's giving us a front-row seat to it all.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about her show, Zodwa said she felt the story of her life was relatable for many people and she wanted to tell it candidly.

“I am Zodwa of the people and I cannot hide. I haven't hid before and I won't hide now. People will see everything because I am telling the story of my life and it is something they can relate to,”  she said.

Zodwa has had many career ventures while she's been in the limelight and she says it's all because she wants to build an empire so she doesn't have to be anxious about poverty.

“When I think of living a lavish lifestyle, I think of businesses to build, all are in my name: registering, building, making mistakes, failing, trying again. I won’t stop. I won’t act 20 years [old] with my money in the industry, but see me in years to come,” she said.

“The hunger comes from poverty. I don't want to sleep with a man because of poverty, even if it's a decent guy ... I'm scared of poverty, I've cried sleepless nights because of poverty, I've had sex just because of poverty. Anything that has to do with trusting men in an abusive way that's my hunger ... Today, I do me. I work hard, I have my own money and then I date a Ben 10 because I run that sh*t.”

WATCH | Gratitude overwhelms Zodwa Wabantu into an ‘ugly’ cry: ‘Thank you for choosing me’

"Thank you so much for choosing my name."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Zodwa Wabantu has the internet in a huff after taking panties off live on stage

"There's Zodwa Wabantu in everyone."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

#BossMoves | Zodwa Wabantu teases towards launching a salon

Zodwa Wabantu has got her entrepreneurial cap on as she launches yet another business.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

#NoStringsAttached — Zodwa Wabantu chats about her latest ‘sex partner’

"I don't have a boyfriend. We're just having sex."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Get ready B force! Bonang says she's coming home soon TshisaLIVE
  2. Sizwe Dhlomo responds to claim Cassper is blocking people for saying he is not ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Halala! Sneziey of ‘Idols SA’ is officially off the market TshisaLIVE
  4. Makhadzi blueticks trolls calling her ugly — looks hot as she impresses in ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Miss SA organisers respond to calls to boycott Miss Universe 2021 pageant in ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...
'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...