Zodwa Wabantu gets real about what drives her: I'm scared of poverty

From her boyfriend to her controversial dance moves, Wabantu has had her fans captivated with a keen interest on social media, and now she's giving us a front-row seat to it all.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about her show, Zodwa said she felt the story of her life was relatable for many people and she wanted to tell it candidly.

“I am Zodwa of the people and I cannot hide. I haven't hid before and I won't hide now. People will see everything because I am telling the story of my life and it is something they can relate to,” she said.

Zodwa has had many career ventures while she's been in the limelight and she says it's all because she wants to build an empire so she doesn't have to be anxious about poverty.

“When I think of living a lavish lifestyle, I think of businesses to build, all are in my name: registering, building, making mistakes, failing, trying again. I won’t stop. I won’t act 20 years [old] with my money in the industry, but see me in years to come,” she said.

“The hunger comes from poverty. I don't want to sleep with a man because of poverty, even if it's a decent guy ... I'm scared of poverty, I've cried sleepless nights because of poverty, I've had sex just because of poverty. Anything that has to do with trusting men in an abusive way that's my hunger ... Today, I do me. I work hard, I have my own money and then I date a Ben 10 because I run that sh*t.”