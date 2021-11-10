'Hlomu the Wife' author warns fans TV series will be 'very different' to book

The cast reveal for Showmax's new telenovela, The Wife, based on Dudu Busani-Dube's best-selling novel Hlomu the Wife might have caused an uproar on social media, but the author and journalist says fans are still in for a treat.

In a Q&A sent to TshisaLIVE, Dudu said because this is a TV show adaptation, fans should not expect to see exactly what they read in the book series.

“It's going to be very different ... There are going to be new things and new people that are introduced by the film part of it and things that are going to be left out from the books. This is a telenovela that is inspired by the books, so it changes. It changes a lot. So look, ja, it's going to be different, but people are going to love it.” she said.

Dudu says she's looking forward to watching the scene where the eight Zulu brothers go back to Mbuba village in Greytown which they had to run from come to life.

“There is a scene, which I was present on set for, where they go back to the village where their parents were killed. They have to meet the chief, because they need to come back for the traditional wedding. So they have to go back and they have to apologise on behalf of their father. And the chief is shocked that they have the audacity to come back here, knowing who their father was and what he did.”

Needless to say watching the love story between Mqhele (played by Bonko Khoza) and Hlomu (played by Mbalenhle Mavimbela) unfold is yet another thing that is set to have fans captivated.

“And also just the love between the two main characters, Mqhele and Hlomu. Yeah, that's another thing that I'm interested in just watching on screen.”

Watch the trailer below: