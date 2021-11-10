TshisaLIVE

‘I’m an artist, deal with it’ — Lvovo hits back at outrage over ANC rally performance

‘Just because I criticise government doesn’t mean I can’t take money’

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
10 November 2021 - 09:00
Musician Lvovo Derrango said he has to do what he can to make sure his family eats.
Musician Lvovo Derrango said he has to do what he can to make sure his family eats.
Image: Instagram/ Lvovo

Musician Lvovo Derrango has hit back at outrage over his decision to perform at a recent ANC rally, claiming criticising government doesn’t mean he “can’t take money”.

The star has never been scared to hold his tongue when he feels the government has failed, and has often got social media in a tizz with shots he has taken at those in power.

So many were surprised when his name was among those performing at an ANC rally ahead of the recent local government elections. Soon receipts were being served and the star was labelled a hypocrite.

Addressing the outrage on social media this week, Lvovo posted a message to his critics.

“All keyboard warriors must shut up before I deal with y’all. What must happen? If I’m paid to perform, I will go. It’s a pandemic. Y’all stop making stupid noise la!”

He said just because he slammed the government doesn’t mean he won't collect his coins from the ruling party if they come knocking.

“I'll take a gig wherever. My kids have got to eat. Just because I criticise a government (which I’m well within my rights to do) doesn’t mean I can’t take money. I’m an artist. Deal with it”, he said, adding he doesn’t “do tenders” with the ruling party.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year, Lvovo said he is not a politician and was simply raising his voice for the voiceless.

“It’s mistake [if people think that] I’m not into politics, but I’m raising things that are affecting us as South Africans. I’m not a politician and I will never be a politician, but I’m raising my voice.

“I am the voice to the voiceless. There are people who can’t speak, and if we don’t [raise] our voices to the president or to the nation, they will think we are fine with everything that is happening, and they will just carry on.”

He said he would continue to voice his opinions even if it cost him sponsors.

“There is nothing wrong with voicing your opinions. If people wanna sponsor you they will sponsor you and if they don’t want to sponsor you, they won’t, but your voice must and will be heard.

“We need to not sugar-coat things. We need to be straightforward with the people and, for me, what you see is what you [get]. If you want to sponsor me, you must expect  I will be voicing my [views]. If I’m not happy with something, I’ll say [it].”

Lvovo says these days 'activism has changed and has become a facade'

"They fight to get close to those in power and then make enough money to save their families and leave the rest of their fellow citizens struggling."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

LISTEN | 'I’m not a politician but I’m raising my voice': Why L’vovo is speaking out

"I am the voice to the voiceless!"
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Lvovo joins #PutSouthAfricansFirst: Don't feel bad for asking government to put you first!

"Our people must get jobs before we start thinking of visitors. I'm for everyone kodwa South Africans must come first in everything!"
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Lvovo slams flashy coffins: Stupid South Africans can really buy this

Do you think Lvovo is right?
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Halala! Sneziey of ‘Idols SA’ is officially off the market TshisaLIVE
  2. Sizwe Dhlomo responds to claim Cassper is blocking people for saying he is not ... TshisaLIVE
  3. LEVELS! Makhadzi announces R120m deal to develop 'Kokovha' sportswear TshisaLIVE
  4. Get ready B force! Bonang says she's coming home soon TshisaLIVE
  5. Makhadzi blueticks trolls calling her ugly — looks hot as she impresses in ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...