‘I’m an artist, deal with it’ — Lvovo hits back at outrage over ANC rally performance

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year, Lvovo said he is not a politician and was simply raising his voice for the voiceless.

“It’s mistake [if people think that] I’m not into politics, but I’m raising things that are affecting us as South Africans. I’m not a politician and I will never be a politician, but I’m raising my voice.

“I am the voice to the voiceless. There are people who can’t speak, and if we don’t [raise] our voices to the president or to the nation, they will think we are fine with everything that is happening, and they will just carry on.”

He said he would continue to voice his opinions even if it cost him sponsors.

“There is nothing wrong with voicing your opinions. If people wanna sponsor you they will sponsor you and if they don’t want to sponsor you, they won’t, but your voice must and will be heard.

“We need to not sugar-coat things. We need to be straightforward with the people and, for me, what you see is what you [get]. If you want to sponsor me, you must expect I will be voicing my [views]. If I’m not happy with something, I’ll say [it].”