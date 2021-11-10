TshisaLIVE

Lady Du opens up about medical condition she has battled for years

10 November 2021 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Lady Du was defied medical odds.
Image: Instagram/ Lady Du

Amapiano DJ Lady Du has shared  her doctor calls her a “miracle baby” for defying the odds and still going strong as a singer despite her m lung problem which says has symptoms similar to asthma.

The songstress said she has been battling with her lungs all her life and had breathing problems since she was born. Her doctors  have told her she has underdeveloped lungs that are too small to carry her weight.

In her Instagram post she wrote that the condition has affected her for years.

“Something personal I’d like to share with you guys, it has affected me for years. Since I was born I’ve had breathing problems, I cannot do anything active for more than a minute, but there’s something about why I feel like God gave me my musical talent. I can dance on stage for 25 minutes, pour my heart out but I won’t pass out. But as soon as I run for a minute I go straight to hospital. Every three months I go to the doctor so they can clean my system.”

“I call it asthma because that’s what most people understand but my lungs, as I was told by the doctor, are underdeveloped and too small to carry my weight. When you see me on stage performing my best know that as hard as it is for me to breathe, I’m giving everything I have,” she shared.

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker is a performer and singer and makes her living from travelling and doing gigs. She said she would look drained and tired but would still keep pushing, knowing that only once in the comfort of her home could she allow herself to feel weak.

“I’d love to go to gym but I can’t, I’d like to run on a hill but I can’t, I’d like to play around with my daughter running after her but I can’t. I can’t sit in rooms with smoke. I can’t eat certain fruits.”

“This is for all the girls and boys who don’t do things because they were told they can’t by their doctors. Until today my doctor calls me a miracle baby. Hubby calls me his breath-taking wife. I’m actually in tears writing this. I’m not sad but proud of everything I’ve achieved,” she said.

