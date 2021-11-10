Prince Kaybee reacts to DJ Uncle Waffles being verified on Twitter before him

With Prince Kaybee having spoken candidly about how he felt his record label Universal Music SA was sabotaging his career, perhaps the new amendments to the clauses in their contract agreement can help fast track him being verified.

“It’s a bit of a back and forth. I’m very close with the MD of Universal even before I signed the contract — very close friend — so the problem is not him. There are people he sends instructions to and some people don’t do their work. The middle people are the ones who I’m fighting with but I had to voice out so the message can get to him,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“He came down and listened. There are a few clauses we have to amend in the contract and it’s looking good.”