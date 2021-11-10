TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee reacts to DJ Uncle Waffles being verified on Twitter before him

10 November 2021 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Prince Kaybee has reacted to not being verified on Twitter.
Prince Kaybee has reacted to not being verified on Twitter.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

News of budding star DJ Uncle Waffles being verified on Twitter has tongues wagging.

While fans have flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages, there have been others who were left “feeling a way” about it.

After Prince Kaybee — who is yet to get the infamous blue tick behind his name — caught wind of the news through a fan making mention of him not being verified, the DJ sarcastically reacted to the news, writing: “They don’t verify upcoming artists.”  

Prince Kaybee fans rallied behind him, with some jokingly suggesting he should try his hand at dancing like Uncle Waffles while doing his set, while others said they did not need a Twitter verification to continue supporting the DJ.

Take a look at the reactions below:

With Prince Kaybee having spoken candidly about how he felt his record label Universal Music SA was sabotaging his career, perhaps the new amendments to the clauses in their contract agreement can help fast track him being verified.

“It’s a bit of a back and forth. I’m very close with the MD of Universal even before I signed the contract — very close friend — so the problem is not him. There are people he sends instructions to and some people don’t do their work. The middle people are the ones who I’m fighting with but I had to voice out so the message can get to him,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“He came down and listened. There are a few clauses we have to amend in the contract and it’s looking good.”

