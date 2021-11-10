WATCH | Miss SA runner-up Thato Mosehle’s father jokes he may charge R5m for her lobola

Newly engaged Miss Supranational SA Thato Mosehle's father left the Miss SA runner up in stitches recently when he joked he would ask for R5m from her husband-to-be's family for her lobola.

The hilarious video taken from the beauty queen's Instagram Live, and shows Thato and her dad having a lighthearted chat about the right “bride” price.

The beauty queen recently became engaged to the love of her life, and in African culture the family of the boyfriend needs to offer lobola to his soon to be in-laws.

Thato laughed as her father explained that people went as far as asking for R30m and that R5m wasn't that much.

Watch a snippet from the video below: