Amapiano DJ Lady Du helps raise funds to keep Soweto’s Finest afloat

“I sent them something myself, so if y’all can too. Let’s help.”

11 November 2021 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ Lady Du has pledged R10 000 to get Soweto's Finest off their feet
Image: Instagram/Lady Du

Amapiano DJ Lady Du has rallied behind popular dance crew Soweto's Finest and pledged R10 000 in her bid to get them back on their feet.

The sbujwa dance grew has worked on numerous projects but have been going through a rough patch since Covid-19 hit. In their bid to come up for air, they tried to raise funds but were unsuccessful due to crime. 

It's been a trying time for artists as lockdown regulations that have been implemented have made it hard for them to perform live were most of their income was coming from.

Lady Du took to her Instagram on Wednesday calling on Mzansi to support the initiative. 

“Yesterday was the first time I went to the studio ye Soweto’s finest, as a big sister I asked the boys how they are and they said devastated, they had a gig to raise funds to keep the business running some idiots stole it, and we all know with Covid-19 regulations it’s hard to keep the entertainment companies running.”

After seeing the state Soweto's Finest crew were in, the songstress decided to lend a helping hand, and called on Mzansi to do the same.

“I decided, to help them out a bit but I feel like they’ve worked with so many people for years and know we can help somewhere. They work hard let’s help them get at least the funds they lost back. I sent them something myself so if y’all can too let’s help. We are building each other. I love these boys to bits.”

