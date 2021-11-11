TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest slams claims that he's joined the 'Illuminati': 'I work hard'

11 November 2021 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
Cassper Nyovest refutes speculation that he's in the illuminati.
Cassper Nyovest refutes speculation that he's in the illuminati.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest has slammed claims that he is involved in the Illuminati.

The rapper, reacting to a troll that suggested that his success came from him being a part of a cult, said he was a prayerful man.

“LOL, well this is silly. I pray for my blessings and I work hard. Simple math. Tsa di noga (as for things that involve snakes) bafethu, miss me,” he wrote.

Cassper has been vocal about his spiritual journey and how he's found it to be beneficial.

When asked by a fan about his consistency and success in the entertainment industry, Cassper equated it to being prayerful and working hard.

“Prayer and hard work.” he wrote.

Last year the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) applied for an order to liquidate Cassper's record label due to unpaid tax, and he let it be known that he went through that challenging time in his life unscathed because of prayer.

“Let me tell you something. Without prayer, God and his miracles, I didn't survive this year. I'm back home in Mahikeng, my cars are taken, my house is auctioned for Sars liabilities, Samro liquidated my company like they tried to, my album is trash and I am depressed. Thank you Jesus!

“That's why I wanna say this very very loud! Thank you Jesus! I saw you working in my life this year saving me scenario after scenario! You are holy! You are great! Kea go tshaba ebile kea go tlotla! O mohau ebile o molemo! Kea leboga Jeso! Ngiyabonga Baba!”

READ MORE

'The lies don't stop!' — Cassper slams reports he owes DJ Sumbody money

Cassper Nyovest denies being indebted to DJ Sumbody.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Sizwe Dhlomo responds to claim Cassper is blocking people for saying he is not as rich as radio star

"Cassper is the greatest of his generation. What you cats should do is learn from him," Sizwe said.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Cassper Nyovest trains for his upcoming 'celebrity' boxing match

Cassper Nyovest has been hard at work in the gym preparing for his upcoming boxing match
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Halala! Sneziey of ‘Idols SA’ is officially off the market TshisaLIVE
  2. LEVELS! Makhadzi announces R120m deal to develop 'Kokovha' sportswear TshisaLIVE
  3. Sizwe Dhlomo responds to claim Cassper is blocking people for saying he is not ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller laments being crucified by the court of ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Penny Lebyane gets emotional after discovering why her belly fat won’t go away TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Key moments from FW de Klerk's life: Dies at age of 85
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...