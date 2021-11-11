Cassper Nyovest slams claims that he's joined the 'Illuminati': 'I work hard'
Cassper Nyovest has slammed claims that he is involved in the Illuminati.
The rapper, reacting to a troll that suggested that his success came from him being a part of a cult, said he was a prayerful man.
“LOL, well this is silly. I pray for my blessings and I work hard. Simple math. Tsa di noga (as for things that involve snakes) bafethu, miss me,” he wrote.
Lol, well this is Silly. I pray for my blessings and I work hard. Simple math. Tsa di Noga bafethu, miss me. https://t.co/Alopu4oyhj— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 10, 2021
Cassper has been vocal about his spiritual journey and how he's found it to be beneficial.
When asked by a fan about his consistency and success in the entertainment industry, Cassper equated it to being prayerful and working hard.
“Prayer and hard work.” he wrote.
Last year the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) applied for an order to liquidate Cassper's record label due to unpaid tax, and he let it be known that he went through that challenging time in his life unscathed because of prayer.
“Let me tell you something. Without prayer, God and his miracles, I didn't survive this year. I'm back home in Mahikeng, my cars are taken, my house is auctioned for Sars liabilities, Samro liquidated my company like they tried to, my album is trash and I am depressed. Thank you Jesus!
“That's why I wanna say this very very loud! Thank you Jesus! I saw you working in my life this year saving me scenario after scenario! You are holy! You are great! Kea go tshaba ebile kea go tlotla! O mohau ebile o molemo! Kea leboga Jeso! Ngiyabonga Baba!”