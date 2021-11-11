Cassper Nyovest slams claims that he's joined the 'Illuminati': 'I work hard'

Cassper Nyovest has slammed claims that he is involved in the Illuminati.

The rapper, reacting to a troll that suggested that his success came from him being a part of a cult, said he was a prayerful man.

“LOL, well this is silly. I pray for my blessings and I work hard. Simple math. Tsa di noga (as for things that involve snakes) bafethu, miss me,” he wrote.