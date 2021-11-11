SNAPS | 'That's my house' - King Monada shows off his two-storey mansion

King Monada has shared the construction progress for his double storey home in Limpopo.

Taking to his social media platforms on Wednesday, King shared an inspiring message when he posted a picture of his house.

“Be strong enough to walk away from what's hurting you and patient enough to wait for the blessings you deserve. That's my house,” he wrote.

King Monada's post even got Black Coffee's attention and the DJ gave him props for his achievements thus far.

“Like a King that you are,” Black Coffee wrote.