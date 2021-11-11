TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | 'That's my house' - King Monada shows off his two-storey mansion

"Be strong enough to walk away from what's hurting you and patient enough to wait for the blessings you deserve," he wrote.

11 November 2021 - 11:30 By Joy Mphande
King Monada shares that he's almost finished building his double storey home.
King Monada shares that he's almost finished building his double storey home.
Image: Instagram/ King Monada

King Monada has shared the construction progress for his double storey home in Limpopo.

Taking to his social media platforms on Wednesday, King shared an inspiring message when he posted a picture of his house.

“Be strong enough to walk away from what's hurting you and patient enough to wait for the blessings you deserve. That's my house,” he wrote.

King Monada's post even got Black Coffee's attention and the DJ gave him props for his achievements thus far.

“Like a King that you are,” Black Coffee wrote.

From the architectural design, to the foundation and the laying of the bricks, King Monada has been sharing his building journey with his fans on his social platforms.

And, while the process might be taking a while, the artist says he's looking forward to having a house warming in future.

“I never said I'll work on a big project like this ... Two steps to go then we are done. You are all invited to my house warming on 26 November 2035. Yes 2035,” he wrote.

Take a look at the pictures below:

I never thought I'll work on a big project like this😊❤....2 steps to go then we are done ✔ You are all invited to my...

Posted by King Monada on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Another Limpopo-born star who recently got to celebrate her lifelong dream of owning a home is Makhadzi.

The singer made it known that she had made sacrifices along the way to afford building houses for her family and later purchasing her own.

“The first time I entered my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself. I built my grandmother a house, just because my mom and father separated, I decided to not choose but to built them two different houses. Now I bought my own house!”

