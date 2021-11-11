The Zulu brothers are here! Mzansi excited to finally watch ‘The Wife’
Tweeps are excited that the much anticipated telenovela The Wife has finally landed on Showmax. Topping the trends list, people have already binged on the first three episodes and have nothing but rave reviews for the show.
On Wednesday night TshisaLIVE headed out to The Marabi Club in Maboneng for the screening and we were among a very few that got to see the first episode of The Wife.
While we were milling about at the snazzy place waiting for the screening to start, the cast were all smiles — visibly proud of the show that they've been part of. It wouldn't be an official 'get-together' without a few speeches here and there.
“This project was a labour of love”, Zikhona Sodlaka said as she explained the process that went into bringing to the screen the characters created by author Dudu Busani-Dube, Stained Glass and Showmax.
MC'd by one of the cast members of the telenovela Zikhona who plays Mandisa, the actress said “the heart of the show is carried so graciously and gracefully and with care by the lead cast” that people were going to fall in love with it.
The event began with the introduction of the Zulu brothers who have got Mzansi in a frenzy with their sexiness and charisma.
Stained Glass executive producer Pepsi Pokane said his wife was the one who inspired him to pursue this venture. She was the one who was constantly in his ear about turning the book into a series.
“I've got a housemate her name is Machere, so my housemate, she was in my ear about these books about four years ago that's how I ended up reading one and that's how I ended up talking to channel and to Dudu to try to make something happen. So thank you very much to my housemate, I love you very much.”
He thanked everyone involved who made the project come to life.
“It's an incredibly long cast list with lost of people, the complexity of shooting eight brothers at the same time and then every scene together is complicated but its been so beautiful and it started with that young lady there, Dudu. She and I started talking.
“We've had some interesting conversations and we've tried to make this happen and it kinda looked like it was happening, then it didn't happen and then the channel team you guys are brilliant, you are some of the best story tellers I've never worked with, you are full of sh*t but, you are incredible.”
Here are some of the reactions from the tweeps:
Good morning peopleeeee...#TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/USFVD5hSI7— The Hlomu Series (@dududube) November 11, 2021
Tsogang!!!! The Zulu brothers have arrived 💃😂#TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/B9BcDWrWcq— Kea (@KeaSibz) November 11, 2021
All I have to say is, I Love It. The twists are the best. Episode 3 last scene!!♥️😂 #TheWifeShowmax https://t.co/idOp5N9c20— Nkanyezi Kubheka💛💙💚 (@_Khathide_) November 11, 2021
Just finished watching the first three episodes🤭🤭🤭🤭 I think Im kinda taken @dududube #TheWifeShowmax #hlomuthewife pic.twitter.com/mMimYk9ObQ— Mandisa Ntsepe (@mandisa_ntsepe) November 11, 2021