The Zulu brothers are here! Mzansi excited to finally watch ‘The Wife’

Tweeps are excited that the much anticipated telenovela The Wife has finally landed on Showmax. Topping the trends list, people have already binged on the first three episodes and have nothing but rave reviews for the show.

On Wednesday night TshisaLIVE headed out to The Marabi Club in Maboneng for the screening and we were among a very few that got to see the first episode of The Wife.

While we were milling about at the snazzy place waiting for the screening to start, the cast were all smiles — visibly proud of the show that they've been part of. It wouldn't be an official 'get-together' without a few speeches here and there.

“This project was a labour of love”, Zikhona Sodlaka said as she explained the process that went into bringing to the screen the characters created by author Dudu Busani-Dube, Stained Glass and Showmax.

MC'd by one of the cast members of the telenovela Zikhona who plays Mandisa, the actress said “the heart of the show is carried so graciously and gracefully and with care by the lead cast” that people were going to fall in love with it.

The event began with the introduction of the Zulu brothers who have got Mzansi in a frenzy with their sexiness and charisma.