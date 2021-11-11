TshisaLIVE

Tweeps react to Somizi’s answer to ‘where’s Mohale?’ on Cassper Nyovest’s show

11 November 2021 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Somizi got tweeps wilding at his chilly response when asked where his estranged hubby was
Somizi got tweeps wilding at his chilly response when asked where his estranged hubby was
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo had tweeps in stitches when he threw shade at his estranged husband Mohale Motaung.

He has spoken out about his estranged hubby for the first time on Wednesday night's episode of The Braai Show with Cass. His spicy response had the TLs in a frenzy when he said Mohale was dead to him. 

When Cassper Nyovest asked his 'friencle' about Mohale he responded with, “He's dead, he's departed from the earth.”

The rapper wanted to know what happened because he was at the wedding. Somizi asked if he was supposed to shoot him leaving.

Cassper said at Kasi (township) people were saying they don't like Mohale because he pulled an Italian job on Somizi, and Somizi said “not with my Mohale”.

“I'm going through the most and you are laughing at me, your day is coming.” 

The choreographer and businessman then dropped a bomb when he said, “I'm pan- sexual. I'm attracted to whoever I'm attracted to at the time so even if I were to meet a beautiful woman now, I would date her.”

Somizi also shared that he would be expanding his business ventures and all things will be Sompire. He's currently working on a kiddies range with Bathu and that's what inspired his kiddies clothing line, Sompire Kids, and he has also shared that he has a restaurant in the pipeline which will be called House of Sompire.

Here are some of the reactions:

