TshisaLIVE

Zakes Bantwini makes history with ‘Osama’ on radio charts

11 November 2021 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Musician Zakes Bantwini makes history.
Musician Zakes Bantwini makes history.
Image: Twitter/Yanga Nada

Congratulations are in order for Zakes Bantwini after his chart-topping single Osama became the first and only single since RadioMonitor's establishment to retain the number one spot for 10 weeks in a row on SA radio charts. 

RadioMonitor confirmed the milestone was inclusive of both international and local songs released in the past five years since the launch of the British music company.

Zakes' Afro-electronic dance hit single featuring Kasango surpassed the record of songs like Prince Kaybee’s Fetch Your Life and Silk Sonic, who have 12 non-consecutive weeks at #1 on the RAMS chart.

Radio Monitor document.
Radio Monitor document.
Image: Supplied

When Mzansi first heard the Osama single after videos of Zakes' live performance at Kunye were shared, they couldn't get enough and many dubbed it 2021's song of the year.

Since its release on September 10, we've seen many renowned DJs play it at  venues across the world. 

From Spain to Portugal, England, Switzerland and even Kenya, Zakes has broken boundaries with the song and is set to make an even bigger impact with other singles from his album Ghetto King.

Zakes continues his mission to use music to unite Africa and the world.

WATCH | Zakes Bantwini wants to take his music to unconventional places

Zakes Bantwini says the next thing on his to-do list is to take his music everywhere
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Diplo plays Zakes Bantwini's 'Osama', and we can't deal

American DJ Diplo gave Zakes Bantwini's tune a spin.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | No more mumbling! Zakes Bantwini drops the lyrics to 'Osama'

Osama means "lion" and the lyrics of the song are not one particular language... but glossolalia.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘What Zakes did cannot be undone’ — SA applauds Zakes Bantwini’s ‘Osama’ hit song

"This 'Osama' song by Zakes Bantwini is going to make people cry real tears. It's powerful," said one tweep.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Halala! Sneziey of ‘Idols SA’ is officially off the market TshisaLIVE
  2. LEVELS! Makhadzi announces R120m deal to develop 'Kokovha' sportswear TshisaLIVE
  3. Sizwe Dhlomo responds to claim Cassper is blocking people for saying he is not ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller laments being crucified by the court of ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Penny Lebyane gets emotional after discovering why her belly fat won’t go away TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...