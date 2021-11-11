Zakes Bantwini makes history with ‘Osama’ on radio charts

Congratulations are in order for Zakes Bantwini after his chart-topping single Osama became the first and only single since RadioMonitor's establishment to retain the number one spot for 10 weeks in a row on SA radio charts.

RadioMonitor confirmed the milestone was inclusive of both international and local songs released in the past five years since the launch of the British music company.

Zakes' Afro-electronic dance hit single featuring Kasango surpassed the record of songs like Prince Kaybee’s Fetch Your Life and Silk Sonic, who have 12 non-consecutive weeks at #1 on the RAMS chart.