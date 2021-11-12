‘4 wives plus a side chick?’ — Tweeps left shook by Musa Mseleku’s ‘thirst’

Popular polygamist and reality star Musa Mseleku was recently slammed for being a womaniser who is hiding behind polygamy and culture on Twitter.

After finding out he has a girlfriend outside his four marriages, tweeps reasoned he felt the need to have another wife to have the children with. The TL was set ablaze with fiery insinuations that the Uthando Nes'thembu star might be seeking to expand his family because the third wife can't give him children.

Some said this would put a strain on his marriage to MaKhumalo.

Tweeps were shocked with how he casually mentioned it to first wife MaCele on one of his regular visits to the house.

When they started having a discussion about going to see the tribal chief about the lack of boy children in the Mseleku household, he mentioned he has a girlfriend.