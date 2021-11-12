‘4 wives plus a side chick?’ — Tweeps left shook by Musa Mseleku’s ‘thirst’
Popular polygamist and reality star Musa Mseleku was recently slammed for being a womaniser who is hiding behind polygamy and culture on Twitter.
After finding out he has a girlfriend outside his four marriages, tweeps reasoned he felt the need to have another wife to have the children with. The TL was set ablaze with fiery insinuations that the Uthando Nes'thembu star might be seeking to expand his family because the third wife can't give him children.
Some said this would put a strain on his marriage to MaKhumalo.
Tweeps were shocked with how he casually mentioned it to first wife MaCele on one of his regular visits to the house.
When they started having a discussion about going to see the tribal chief about the lack of boy children in the Mseleku household, he mentioned he has a girlfriend.
#Uthandonesthembu 1st wife and 2nd wife don't give a flying cats about each other. 3rd wife really don't wanna be part of this...well Mmakhunalo is a kind hearted soul. Mseleku just loves women. This ain't gat nothing yo do with culture or kids. O rata banyana— 🙌FinallyABillionaire🙌 (@SeboDazzled) November 12, 2021
On the episode he said the first person that needed to know if he was seeing someone was MaCele.
When he confirmed to MaCele he was seeing someone she said, without flinching, “there's always someone”.
He said there's a girlfriend but he won't call her number five. Umamkhulu said Musa was not supposed to tell him about girlfriends. He should go to her only when he has intentions to marry .
So there's a lady out there who is dating Musa Mseleku knowing very well that he has 4 wives..soyiki😭#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/dNI9cGv7oL— Awande Sithole❤ (@awandesithole04) November 11, 2021
Out of shock, MaCele compared him to shameless men who would say they are married but impregnate “siblings” of the wife, after finding out that woman has the same surname as MaKhumalo.
Towards the end of the show MaCele vowed to tell the family should he have intentions to marry her, he had already married someone with that surname.
Here are some reactions from tweeps:
Women in polygamy marriage are built differently ngempela. Imagine your husband who already has 3 other wives, telling you "ngiyathandana".— Noxolo🇿🇦 (@selepe_noxolo) November 11, 2021
Haaaaai khona!!!!#uThandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/RTBt0Us4A6
Yoh uMusa akana full stop yaz! This shit will hurt maKhumalo because she can't give him kids😒💔— Zas (@Zas63439175) November 11, 2021
#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/kex6vgXJO8
Kodwa why would MaKhumalo want to stay in this situation, all the time umuntu is always acting like he is doing you a favour by taking another wife. Like they were given other options to get babbies, but he is mizing them. #Uthandonesthembu— Lelo. ✨ (@Mpumendimande) November 12, 2021
Mseleku started off so well in this episode, then he just went left from there! What kind of Siyacela madafucker nonsense is this?!#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/6fpaueHXb7— Phuth3 (@Phuthitm) November 11, 2021