‘I’m definitely not sad’ — Pearl Thusi on FW de Klerk’s death

SA celebs share their opinions of the apartheid president’s legacy

12 November 2021 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Pearl Thusi says she's not saddened by the death of the last apartheid president, FW de Klerk.
Image: Twitter/ Pearl Thusi

Actress Pearl Thusi has joined the many celebrities who have shared their thoughts about the death of FW de Klerk, though her comments caused some chaos on the TL.

This comes after the last apartheid president died at the age of 85 on Thursday due to mesothelioma cancer.

“Former president FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning after his struggle against mesothelioma cancer. He is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan and his grandchildren,” the FW de Klerk foundation t.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared strong opinions in a series of tweets, saying De Klerk did not deserve a state funeral and called on many to disrupt the event should it be held.

“If FW de Klerk gets a state funeral that will be a huge middle finger to the people who suffered under the apartheid regime in this country.” she wrote.

In fact we must disrupt that funeral if it’s declared a state funeral. There’s just no way.”

She admitted she felt indifferent about the former president's death.

“I feel a bit weird to celebrate anyone’s death. I'm indifferent about him being dead or alive. Maybe he was already dead to me because I’m definitely not sad.”

Other celebrities shared their thought. 

Take  a look at the Twitter posts below:

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
