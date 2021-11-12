TshisaLIVE

JazziQ slams claims he has beef with DJ Maphorisa over Thuli Phongolo

‘It was just a picture. Me and Thuli are just mates’

12 November 2021 - 14:30 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Amapiano star JazziQ has slammed rumours he is romantically involved with actress Thuli Phongolo
Amapiano star JazziQ has slammed rumours he is romantically involved with actress Thuli Phongolo
Image: Instagram/JazziQ

Amapiano DJ JazziQ nipped the rumour mill in the bud when he squashed little talk he might be dating actress Thuli Phongolo. 

In an interview posted on YouTube by The Journalist DJ, the amapiano sensation said he and Thuli are just mates.

“This past week I’ve posted a picture with Thuli P and it was going crazy. It was just a picture. Me and Thuli are just mates.”

This might be the truth Thuli was manifesting a few days ago in her Instagram post when she said “Lord let the truth be heard” after rumours started doing the rounds that she was linked with the DJ. 

She was one of the stars who attended Rick's exclusive dinner party. After JazziQ posted snaps of them together, she told him she knew his comment section would be filled with people speculating the pair are dating.

In the clip amapiano star said people assumed he had a beef with DJ Maphorisa because of that snap. He said the rumours were crazy and he had no problem with DJ Maphorisa.

“There's a story of me having beef with Phori. You know, no-one has time for beef. It was just a picture.” 

TshisaLIVE
