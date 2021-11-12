Khanyi Mbau dedicates award to ‘Dubai bae’ and more highlights from #Feathers13

The 13th annual Feather Awards ceremony on Thursday served us drama, shade, tears and, of course, glitz and glam as Mzansi's A-listers came out to honour and celebrate the LGBTQI+ community.

Khanyi dedicates her award to her man Kudzai

Khanyi Mbau's "Dubai saga" with her man might have had tongues wagging on social media and left many in laughter, but the actress made it clear in her acceptance speech when accepting the Drama Queen award, that the incident was a representation of the importance of women holding their own.

“It's not an insult, it's knowing your worth. My journey has changed since I started in the industry. I was a kept woman but I worked my way up to becoming the woman who keeps others. When this happened I was empowering the young little girl who is a slay queen, who looks at Khanyi and says 'I want to travel the world like you'.

“I would like to dedicate this award to Kudzai. He has shown men it's OK to show strength in pain, to be remorseful on social media and look like a fool. And show men that it is OK to show emotion and you can show how much you love a woman. I don't see it like a joke. Our relationship lost its status in a way but if you look at it, a boy of 28 has shown men to fight for the woman you love. That's the new trend.”

Designer of The Year added to nomination categories

The founder of the Feather Awards and activist Thami Dish announced that they'd be adding the Designer of The Year category, inspired by David Tlale's resilience in the fashion industry.

The renowned designer also took home the Simon Nkoli award, dedicating it to his hometown and late mother.

“At times we start things not knowing where they lead us, but today I stand humbled in reflection of the journey that I come from. This award I dedicate it to my beloved late mother, and today I stand here wearing her crown everywhere I go with pride.”

Another award winner who dedicated their accolade to their mother was the son of the late former Jam Alley presenter V-Mash, Oratile “Coachella Randy” Masedi, who won the Social Media Personality of the Year award.

“She said to me 'You're going to be a star' and then three days after she left me,” he said.

Sports Personality of the Year

Soccer star Phuti "Minaj" Lekoloane got emotional when he spoke heartwarming words when receiving his award, speaking of the hardships he's experienced being an openly gay sportsman.

“It's not easy being a gay sports person but I would like to thank the gay community for not giving up on me.”

Take a look at the list of winners below: