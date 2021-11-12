'The Wife' star Mondli Makhoba talks about scoring his first lead as Nkosana

Actor Mondli Makhoba has bagged his first lead in The Wife which debuted on Wednesday on Showmax.

His name is not new in the industry and he has graced TV screens as different characters. However it's this new character of Nkosana that has seen him tap into other elements that his fans have not seen in him yet.

“I've done different shows, but I've never had a character like Nkosana’s and it’s the first time I'm playing a lead. So SA should expect a lot that they’ve never seen before, I know that they’ve seen my performances in other shows but this one is different and I think Nkosana has pulled me to areas that people have never seen me in.

“I enjoyed those areas those spaces, so they will see more of what they already know and sometimes even new stuff. Because the show is very physical, there are a lot of fights so that way they should just go watch the show on Showmax and witness the magic that we make every day,” the star told TshisaLIVE.

Showmax has commissioned three seasons of 40 episodes each, inspired by Dudu Busani’s books Hlomu the Wife, Zandile the Resolute, and Naledi His Love respectively.

The books follow the lives of the eight Zulu brothers, a formidable crime family, through the eyes of the wives they marry. Its Mondli's first time having to tap into the dark side of a character for a long time.