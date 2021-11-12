'They are lying to you all' — Tessa Twala sheds light on slimming teas

Actress Tessa Twala has warned her fans against unrealistic weight loss hacks.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, Tessa said after she witnessed her colleague experience bad side effects of weight loss tea, she wanted people to be cautious of the products they use.

“These teas that tell you you're going to give a flat stomach, they are lying to you all. Your kidneys are going to fail you ... I know a girl I used to work with who used to drink them she had a baby ... she had the teas and later had to spend a lot of money at the doctor cause her kidneys started failing,” she exclaimed.

“There's no way that your body is meant to process cleaning you out at the rate that the teas clean you out at ... you're ruining the lining of your stomach ... your kidneys are fighting for their whole lives,” she added.

The actress went on to say that while she was thinking of going under the knife to get some work done, others should be careful of the doctors they use because she had seen a lot of people use a doctor that didn't take their proportion into consideration.

“That lady ... I don't know what her name is but that lady doing your BBLs yoh she hates you all ... I haven't seen anybody who's come off her table who looks good. You're all pushing Khloe Kardashian when she was in her bugs life phase, where she looked like she was constantly wearing a heavy diaper ... when her thighs, her arse, nothing was matching that's what this doctor is doing to you all and it's sad.”