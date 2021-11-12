Tweeps clap for Kabza De Small and Maphorisa for releasing 'Asibe Happy' 'on time'

Amapiano trendsetters DJs Kabza De Small and Maphorisa might've innocently released their hit song Asibe Happy featuring songstress Ami Faku today, but tweeps have applauded them for their impeccable timing.

The song, which was leaked earlier than its intended official drop date, officially dropped on Friday. This after the TLs were dominated by people, many of whom were in high spirits on Thursday after the death of former president FW de Klerk. De Klerk died on Thursday, aged 85.

Mzansi was left divided after the news of De Klerk's death broke. While some celebrated, others expressed their sincere condolences.