Tweeps clap for Kabza De Small and Maphorisa for releasing 'Asibe Happy' 'on time'

12 November 2021 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Amapiano's frontrunners Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa are trending for releasing 'Asibe Happy' that tweeps went crazy over.
Image: DJ Maphorisa/ Twitter

Amapiano trendsetters DJs Kabza De Small and Maphorisa might've innocently released their hit song Asibe Happy featuring songstress Ami Faku today, but tweeps have applauded them for their impeccable timing.

The song, which was leaked earlier than its intended official drop date, officially dropped on Friday. This after the TLs were dominated by people, many of whom were in high spirits on Thursday after the death of former president FW de Klerk. De Klerk died on Thursday, aged 85.

Mzansi was left divided after the news of De Klerk's death broke. While some celebrated, others expressed their sincere condolences.

Tweeps were wondering if the song that dropped today was a coincidence.

It is the former apartheid-era's last president's complex legacy that led to some people openly celebrating his death.

Although De Klerk set the wheels in motion for a democratic SA in 1990 when he released former president Nelson Mandela and other political prisoners, and unbanned the ANC, SACP, PAC and other liberation movements, many people took to the TL to express their feelings about the issue.

His recent apology and other statements about apartheid, acknowledged by most countries as a crime against humanity, didn't help his reputation either.

The TLs were filled with praise for the Amapiano front runners, saying this is a song that was needed to kick-start the weekend after the news.

Here are some reactions:

The happy song is available on most streaming platforms, including iTunes and Spotify.

