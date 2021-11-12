TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Bokang Montjane celebrates 10 years in the world of pageantry

12 November 2021 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Bokang is grateful for the opportunity she had ten years ago
Image: Instagram/Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala

Former Miss SA and businesswoman Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala has taken a trip down memory lane to ten years ago when she represented SA in the Miss World pageant.

Taking to her Instagram she expressed her gratitude and shared her plans of going back to the world of pageants.  

 “10 years ago I was on the @missworld stage representing my beautiful country SA. Going into to this and fully understanding that this would be my last pageant I went in to have fun and hoped to come back with the African title of Miss World Africa and that’s exactly what I did. Placing top 7 and getting the African title meant so much to me.”

She explained to those who might not understand why she returned to the beauty pageant world by becoming a director in the Mrs Universe Africa that she was doing it to ensure women and girls had the same opportunities she had.

“For those who might not fully understand why I’m getting back in the pageant industry and planning to dominate and give women and girls like me the same opportunities I had, this is why! Because I have walked this road and I have enjoyed every moment and because the pageant industry changed my life! Happy 10 years anniversary to all the beautiful queens I walked this journey with may we rise from the ashes and birth other queens.”

