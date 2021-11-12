WATCH | Bokang Montjane celebrates 10 years in the world of pageantry

Former Miss SA and businesswoman Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala has taken a trip down memory lane to ten years ago when she represented SA in the Miss World pageant.

Taking to her Instagram she expressed her gratitude and shared her plans of going back to the world of pageants.

“10 years ago I was on the @missworld stage representing my beautiful country SA. Going into to this and fully understanding that this would be my last pageant I went in to have fun and hoped to come back with the African title of Miss World Africa and that’s exactly what I did. Placing top 7 and getting the African title meant so much to me.”