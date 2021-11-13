SNAPS | Inside Dineo Ranaka aka Gogo Somahashi’s ‘homecoming’ party
Media personality Dineo Ranaka, aka Gogo Somahashi, officially celebrated her homecoming as a traditional healer this past weekend.
Donning her traditional healer regalia and ear-to-ear smiles in the captured moments, Dineo radiated joy when her family and friends officially welcomed Gogo Somahashi home.
The jubilee was hosted at her Leondale home and famous sangoma Gogo Dineo was one of her guests.
Dineo is seen smiling and dancing happily in the snaps and video that have been shared.
"Ingoduso kaSomahashe... Dineo Ranaka you are king bitso," said Gogo Dineo on her posts.
To which Dineo responded in the comment section: "Your family’s presence was an honour. I’ll stay loving you."
Dineo recently opened up about accepting and embracing her ancestral calling to become a traditional healer 17 years after she found out she was gifted.
In an exclusive interview with Sowetan, Dineo revealed it took her awhile to accept the fact that she was called and bring herself to begin the process of learning.
“I’ve had a focus on God but I had not focused on my ancestral calling. There was a time when I was confused and convinced myself I don’t have an ancestral calling.”
The media personality described the process as “intense” and revealed she has graduated as a traditional healer and may be referred to as “Gogo Somahashi”.
“As it stands I am a qualified traditional healer. I graduated last week. This means I can heal people through the power of the spoken word and natural medicine,” she said.