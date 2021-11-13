SNAPS | Inside Dineo Ranaka aka Gogo Somahashi’s ‘homecoming’ party

Media personality Dineo Ranaka, aka Gogo Somahashi, officially celebrated her homecoming as a traditional healer this past weekend.

Donning her traditional healer regalia and ear-to-ear smiles in the captured moments, Dineo radiated joy when her family and friends officially welcomed Gogo Somahashi home.

The jubilee was hosted at her Leondale home and famous sangoma Gogo Dineo was one of her guests.

Dineo is seen smiling and dancing happily in the snaps and video that have been shared.

"Ingoduso kaSomahashe... Dineo Ranaka you are king bitso," said Gogo Dineo on her posts.

To which Dineo responded in the comment section: "Your family’s presence was an honour. I’ll stay loving you."

Check out the snaps below: