TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Dineo Ranaka aka Gogo Somahashi’s ‘homecoming’ party

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
13 November 2021 - 08:00
The media personality was all smiles at her homecoming.
The media personality was all smiles at her homecoming.
Image: Instagram/Dineo Ranaka via OK Majozi

Media personality Dineo Ranaka, aka Gogo Somahashi, officially celebrated her homecoming as a traditional healer this past weekend.

Donning her traditional healer regalia and ear-to-ear smiles in the captured moments, Dineo radiated joy when her family and friends officially welcomed Gogo Somahashi home.

The jubilee was hosted at her Leondale home and famous sangoma Gogo Dineo was one of her guests.

Dineo is seen smiling and dancing happily in the snaps and video that have been shared.

"Ingoduso kaSomahashe... Dineo Ranaka you are king bitso," said Gogo Dineo on her posts.

To which Dineo responded in the comment section: "Your family’s presence was an honour. I’ll stay loving you."

Check out the snaps below:

Dineo recently opened up about accepting and embracing her ancestral calling to become a traditional healer 17 years after she found out she was gifted.

In an exclusive interview with Sowetan, Dineo revealed it took her awhile to accept the fact that she was called and bring herself to begin the process of learning.

“I’ve had a focus on God but I had not focused on my ancestral calling. There was a time when I was confused and convinced myself I don’t have an ancestral calling.”

The media personality described the process as “intense” and revealed she has graduated as a traditional healer and may be referred to as “Gogo Somahashi”.

“As it stands I am a qualified traditional healer. I graduated last week. This means I can heal people through the power of the spoken word and natural medicine,” she said.

'I am a qualified traditional healer' - Dineo Ranaka talks about her journey

"As it stands I am a qualified traditional healer, I graduated last week," Dineo Ranaka shared.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Life after twars — Ntiski Mazwai and Dineo Ranaka make amends

Ntsiki Mazwai and Dineo Ranaka have seemingly made peace after their infamous twar.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Halala! Dineo Ranaka welcomes baby number three

Dineo Ranaka finally shared her baby with the world.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SNAPS | 'That's my house' - King Monada shows off his two-storey mansion TshisaLIVE
  2. Tweeps react to Somizi’s answer to ‘where’s Mohale?’ on Cassper Nyovest’s show TshisaLIVE
  3. Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller laments being crucified by the court of ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Mihlali Ndamase claims she used to get R50k monthly girlfriend allowance TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘4 wives plus a side chick?’ — Tweeps left shook by Musa Mseleku’s ‘thirst’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...